Coming up in the Valley: ag-gag appeal, St. Luke’s to hand off Saltzer, new library

Five news events to watch for these in the next four weeks:
1. Ag-gag law unconstitutional? The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear oral arguments May 12 in an appeal of a ruling by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill that an Idaho law making it illegal to secretly film animal abuse at agricultural facilities violates free speech. The Legislature passed the bill in 2014 after an animal rights group released a video showing workers at Bettencourt Dairies in Hansen stomping, beating, dragging and abusing cows.
2. Saltzer changes hands. St. Luke’s Health System will turn over Nampa’s Saltzer Medical Group to a new owner May 1 to comply with a federal judge’s antitrust order. The buyer is a company created by McKesson Corp., best known for pharmaceuticals and medical technology.
3. Jet boat trial. Christopher Bohnenkamp will stand trial starting May 8 in the U.S. courthouse in Boise. A former Boise custom jet boat builder and owner of Bohnenkamp’s Whitewater Customs and Treasure Valley Marine, Bohnenkamp is accused of pocketing millions of dollars for boats he never delivered.
4. New Library! The Boise branch at Bown Crossing has been under construction for a year and a half. With their fingers crossed, administrators plan a May 18 grand opening for the Library! at 2153 E. Riverwalk Drive.
5. Get work(ers). The Idaho Job & Career Fair will match employers with prospective workers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at 311 3rd St. S., Nampa.
