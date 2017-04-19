4 former Wells Fargo investment advisers form new Boise wealth-management firm

Four investment professionals who formerly worked for Wells Fargo & Co. in two Boise investment-consulting groups have joined forces in a new independent wealth-management firm.
Mark Daly and Raleigh Vachek, formerly of Daly & Vachek Investment Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, joined with Michael “Mac” McReynolds and Kimberly Jaques, formerly of McReynolds Investment Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, in a partnership to form the Perpetua Group.
The partnership consists of two older men and two younger women. A spokeswoman said Daly and Mac McReynolds sought to create a legacy practice that Vachek and Jaques eventually would own.
The firm, which opened April 10, aims to help clients with investments, liability management, risk management, trust and estate fiduciary services, and banking services through Wells Fargo affiliates.
“Our new firm’s name was inspired by Idaho’s state motto, Esto Perpetua: ‘may she last forever,’” Daly said in a news release.
Daly is a certified investment management analyst. His family has offered financial services in the Treasure Valley for 80 years. He writes the “Investing” column for the Idaho Statesman’s monthly Business Insider magazine.
Vachek and Jaques are certified financial planners.
The firm also employers Lisa Sievers, a registered paraplanner and financial advisor, formerly of Daly & Vachek; Brandon Jones, a registered client associate; and Amanda Gross, a client associate.
The group is located on the sixth floor of the U.S. Bank Building in Downtown Boise.
David Staats: 208-377-6417, @DavidStaats
Comments