Auric Solar expands; Spreier opens Allstate office; IHFA honors agents, lenders

Services
Auric Solar, a Utah company that installs solar-energy systems, has opened a 14,000-square-foot office at 3568 E. Lanark Drive in Meridian — a building more than 10 times the size of the company’s first Treasure Valley office.
“The Idaho solar market is exploding,” CEO Jess Phillips said.
Auric started residential solar sales in Idaho in 2014 and is now starting commercial sales.
Insurance
A new Allstate Insurance Co. office has opened at 1166 N. Cole Road, Suite C, in Boise.
The office is independently owned and operated by Sandy Spreier.
Government
Timothy Cline has been named finance manager for the Ada County Treasurer’s Office.
Cline most recently worked as senior financial analyst for Maximus Federal Services.
Real Estate
Fifteen Treasure Valley lenders and 11 Realtors received Star awards from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association for working with IHFA to help 1,093 home buyers buy $258 million worth of homes.
“By combining competitive rates with programs such as down payment and closing cost assistance, Idaho Housing has helped 62,298 Treasure Valley families become new homeowners in the past 40 years,” said Gerald M. Hunter, the association president.
The top six (gold, silver and bronze) winners are:
Gold: Sam Newell, Evergreen Home Loans, and Melissa Lemp, Keller Williams Realty.
Silver: Corey Newell, Evergreen Home Loans, and John Zaleski, Keller Williams Realty.
Bronze: Melinda Kim McCaslin, Guild Mortgage Co., and Lynn Moore, RE/MAX Executives.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. Space permitting, these and other achievements will also appear in the May-June edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.
Comments