My Place Hotel opens, Fit Wrapz recognized, 4 named at Idaho First Bank

My Place Hotels of America has opened Idaho’s first My Place Hotel at 3050 E. Jewel St., near The Village at Meridian.
The four-story, 85-unit hotel marks My Place’s 32nd nationwide. The local hotel is independently owned by MP Meridian LLC and operated by Channel Point Hospitality LLC, a division of Aimbridge Hospitality. Chris Vaughn is general manager.
The Idaho Small Business Development Center this month highlighted Boise’s Fit Wrapz as one of its success stories.
Fit Wrapz makes “heat & eat” burritos. Founder Shige Toyoguchi started Fit Wrapz in his kitchen in 2009, selling to personal training clients. He moved in to the SBDC-operated Boise Business Accelerator in 2012 and secured $1.3 million in startup capital. Fit Wrapz has expanded distribution to grocery stores, hotels, coffee shops, natural food stores and university athletic departments.
Banking
Idaho First Bank named:
▪ Bobbi Mehringer senior vice president of bank administration, based in McCall.
Mehringer most recently was vice president for enterprise content management at Glacier Bancorp in Kalispell, Montana.
▪ David S. Dickey senior vice president and area market leader in the new Eagle branch.
Dickey started his banking career in 1989 and has been a banker in the Eagle area since 1994.
▪ James Latta as senior vice president for business development.
Latta has 35 years of banking and lending experience and is a former chairman of the Idaho Bankers Association.
▪ Kathy Wester vice president and commercial relationship manager for Eagle and western Ada County.
Wester joined Idaho First Bank in 2015 and has a 20-year banking background.
