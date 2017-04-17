Covr relocates, Wigdorski to run IEA, Intermountain Hospital gets addictionologist

Insurance
Covr, formerly 1Click Coverage, has moved into Cradlepoint’s former quarters in the Idaho Independent Bank Building on Front Street.
Covr developed and markets a digital life-insurance sales platform. Covr plans to double its size to 100 employees by year end. It has partnered with 50 financial institutions and offers insurance from 20 insurance carriers.
Education
The Idaho Education Association has named career educator and longtime association staff member Sue Wigdorski executive director. Wigdorski succeeds Robin Nettinga, who retired in December.
Wigdorski has been interim executive director since January and was associate executive director since 2010. She joined the IEA in 1995 as director of school innovation and served as a region director in the Treasure Valley from 2000 until 2010.
Health care
Theran Adamson, M.D. has joined the medical staff of Intermountain Hospital in Boise.
Adamson is board certified in family practice and recently became board certified in addictionology. He will see adult and adolescent patients in Intermountain’s New Start and Clean & Sober Teens substance-use treatment programs, and he will expand Intermountain’s outpatient addiction medicine practice.
Banking
Idaho Independent Bank promoted Angie Castillo to real estate regional production manager for the Boise area.
Castillo joined IIB in November 2015 as a senior real estate loan officer. She graduated with a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix.
Technology
Idaho employees of Micron Technology Inc. selected the Boise Rescue Mission as their “Charity of Choice,” earning it a $20,000 grant from the Micron Foundation.
