Terraces hires Reed; Vander Boegh, Western Aircraft, NNU honored; Dutch Bros. donates

Health care
Kathleen Reed has been named health services sales director at The Terraces of Boise.
Reed worked in real estate for 15 years and spent more than 20 years in corporate marketing and communications.
Education
Barbie Vander Boegh, R.N., director of health and wellness services at the College of Idaho, was selected as the 2017 recipient of the American College Health Association’s E. Dean Lovett Award for Exemplary Contributions to a College Health Program.
The association called her clinic for Meningitis B “the largest proactive clinic in the United States without a student death driving it.”
Services
Western Aircraft, of Boise, has received a 2016 Boeing Performance Excellence Award for superior work by a supplier.
Western Aircraft inspects and repairs F-15 tire and wheel assemblies flown out of Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Education
Northwest Nazarene University said its regional accreditation has been reaffirmed by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.
Food & Drink
Dutch Bros of Boise and Dutch Bros of Canyon County raised $13,247 for the Boise Rescue Mission by donating $1 dollar for every drink sold on Valentine’s Day at stores in Boise and Nampa.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. Space permitting, these and other achievements will also appear in the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.
Comments