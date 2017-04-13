7 Realtors, West Valley, Saint Al’s, ESI honored; St. Luke’s McCall gets big donation

Real Estate
Boise Regional Realtors has named its 2017 Circle of Excellence Award recipients:
Carey Farmer, 2017 Realtor of the Year, is an associate broker at Group One Sotheby’s International Realty.
A Realtor since 2004, she is the Boise Regional Realtors’ immediate past president and has been a national director for the National Association of Realtors.
Krista Deacon, 2017 Broker of the Year, is the designated broker at Silvercreek Realty Group, the largest real estate brokerage in Idaho.
After 14 years in the mortgage industry, Deacon earned her real estate license in 2006. She is the immediate past president of the BRR Foundation.
Lisa J. Cunningham, the 2017 Rookie Realtor of the Year, is an agent with Better Homes & Gardens 43° North.
She closed nearly $7 million in total sales volume in her first year as a Realtor.
Steve Cox, the 2017 Affiliate of the Year, is a branch manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., with 15 years of mortgage industry experience in the Boise region.
He is chair of the BRR Political Action Committee.
Bob Van Allen, the 2017 Code of Ethics Leadership Award recipient, is the designated broker at Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group.
Van Allen, who earned his real estate license in 2003, is a member of Idaho Realtors Professional Standards Committee.
Pam Grove, 2017 recipient of the Darlene Manning Humanitarian Award, is an agent at Silvercreek Realty Group.
A Realtor since 2006, she volunteers in Paint the Town, Rake Up Boise and several other community activities.
Alexa Head, Realtor with Group One Sotheby’s International Realty, was chosen by Carey Farmer, BRR’s immediate past president, to receive the 2017 Unsung Hero Award.
The award honors someone who was invaluable to the immediate past president during that person’s term.
Construction
The new Twin Falls St. Luke’s Ambulatory Surgical Center and the new City Center Plaza in Boise were named as two of the most significant construction projects of 2016 by the Associated General Contractors of America.
As a result, the project’s contractor, Engineered Structures Inc. of Meridian, was one of two companies that receive the association’s Alliant Build America Award for the best new building valued under $10 million (for the surgical center) and the Merit Award for new building projects valued between $10 and $99 million (for the $67 million City Center Plaza).
Health care
West Valley Medical Center received the 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades.
Health care
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center has been re-verified as a top-tier Level II Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee of the American College of Surgeons.
Saint Alphonsus is the highest-level trauma center in the region encompassingsouthwest Idaho, eastern Oregon and northern Nevada.
Nonprofits
The Dr. Ezekiel and Edna Wattis Dumke Foundation awarded a $500,000 lead grant to St. Luke’s McCall Foundation’s capital campaign for an expanded surgical-services department at the McCall hospital.
Trustees structured the grant so that $250,000 would be contributed when the foundation raises a matching $250,000.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. Space permitting, these and other achievements will also appear in the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.
Comments