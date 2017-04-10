Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: April 12, 2017

Insurance
David Riffe has joined the staff of the MassMutual Idaho agency in Meridian, a general agency of MassMutual, as a sales manager.
Riffe earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Washington, where he majored in international economics.
Government
The city of Boise is the first government entity in the nation to be certified by GoodWell, a Boise company that offers tools to organizations to measure, compare and improve labor practices.
GoodWell was founded by Peter Gombert, the founder and former CEO of Boise-based Balihoo.
Health care
Jack Lincks, D.D.S., and John Eck, M.D., have joined the board of Delta Dental of Idaho.
Lincks is a Boise periodontist. He served 21 years in the Dental Corps of the U.S. Air Force and is a clinical professor in Idaho State University’s dental residency in Meridian.
Eck has practiced family medicine in the Treasure Valley since 1992. He is in private practice at the Center for Lifetime Health in Boise.
Boise dentists Steve Bruce, D.M.D., and Terry Brady, D.D.S., recently retired from the board.
Automotive
Team Subaru of Nampa and the Subaru Corp. is donating more than $12,000 to Advocates Against Family Violence.
The money came from donations of $250 for each Subaru sold or leased between Nov. 17 and Jan. 3.
Sports
Bill Gray won the U.S. Professional Tennis Association’s Intermountain Division Lessons for Life Award. Gray is a USPTA Elite tennis professional at the Boise Racquet and Swim Club and is the USPTA district president for Idaho.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355.
