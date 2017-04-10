Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: April 11, 2017

Health care
St. Luke’s Boise, St. Luke’s Meridian and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa have been named among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by Truven Health Analytics, part of the IBM Watson Health business.
Law
Perkins Coie associate Stephanie M. Regenold in Boise is a recipient of the nonprofit Burton Awards’ 2017 Law360 Distinguished Writing Award.
She was honored with two cowriters, Washington, D.C. partner William G. Malley and San Diego partner Laura Godfrey Zagar, for their article “Environmental Streamlining Measures in Title 41 of the FAST Act: What Will They Mean for Infrastructure Project Developers?” The article appeared in the spring 2016 edition of Environmental Law News.
Real Estate
Realtors Hafdis Arnadottir, Don Bergland, and Randal Hetz have joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Merdian office, and Trayce Ghislain is now with the Eagle office.
Arnadottir, Bergland, and Hetz are newly licensed agents. Ghislain has been a Realtor since 2014.
Real Estate
Isaac E. Chavez has been named CEO of Idaho Realtors. Since 2012, he has been CEO of Vermont Realtors.
Nonprofits
Shawna Walz, executive director of the Idaho Diaper Bank in Boise, received the 2017 Mother of Achievement in Idaho and is one of four women to receive the honor nationwide from American Mothers Inc.
