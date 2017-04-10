Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: April 10, 2017

Nonprofits
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance honored 51 women at its 24th Annual Tribute to Women and Industry luncheon on April 4.
“These are women who have made outstanding contributions to the Treasure Valley business community,” said Bea Black, executive director of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
They are:
Spring Alexander, vice president and compliance officer, Idaho Independent Bank
Lindsay Andrysiak, senior audit manager, KPMG, LLP
Kristin Armstrong Savola, community health manager, St. Luke’s Health System
Brittany L. Asher, community credit project analyst, U.S. Bank
Lori Blattner, regulatory analyst, Intermountain Gas Co.
Heather Chambers, Western Idaho division manager, Washington Federal
Kathy Chambers, agent/owner, State Farm Kathy Chambers Insurance Agency, nominated by Concrete Construction Supply
Christine Comstock, sales coach director, CBH Homes Nominated by Women’s Council of Realtors
Michelle Damon, director of production planning and inventory control, J.R. Simplot Co.
Theresa da Silva, director of business resources and marketing, Sysco Idaho Inc., nominated by Boise Weekly
Virginia “Gigi” Davis, owner, Bowl of Heaven, nominated by Concrete Construction Supply
Suzie Dustin, director of research and development – Engineering, HP Inc.
Jacqueline Fearnside, associate general counsel, Saint Alphonsus Health System
Demi Fisher, director of sustainability, Micron Technology, Inc.
Rita Franklin, executive director, Bishop Kelly Foundation, nominated by Two Men and a Truck
Cece Gassner, director of economic development, Boise State University, nominated by Red Sky
Stephanie Genova, director of human resources, Office Printing Solutions, HP Inc.
Heather Hammerstedt, M.D., M.P.H., emergency medicine physician, CEP America, Saint Alphonsus Health System
Heather Harrington, president and CEO, GiveStorm, nominated by NLP Secure/MaxGiving
Natalie Lemas Hernandez, chief operating officer, Keller Williams Realty Boise/Commercial Northwest Property Management
Morgan Hoffman, co-owner, We Love Boise Real Estate, nominated by Christopher Zahn, Zee Christopher
Dana Lieberman Hofstetter, B.S.E., J.D., of counsel attorney, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP
Bonnie Hollenbeck, senior director, Homecare/Hospice/Swing Bed Programs, St. Luke’s Health System
Amy Hunt, assistant vice president, Customer Service, Citi
Donna Johnson, executive director, Children’s Free Dental Clinic, Inc., nominated by Mike Schroeder, Schroeder Creative
Katherine Jones, photojournalist and video photographer, Idaho Statesman
Teresa Jorgensen, national and government accounts manager, Fisher’s Technology
Joy M. Kealey, managing member, Chicago Connection LLC, nominated by Chandlers Prime Steaks-Fine Seafood
Debra Leithauser, president and publisher, Idaho Statesman
Merri McClung, accounts payable manager, Norco Inc.
Heather Meyers, project manager, Engineered Structures Inc.
Sheila D. Miller, M.Ed., teacher and department head, Borah High School/Boise School District, nominated by Mai Thai
Sue Neal, co-owner, Snake River Tea, nominated by Boise Weekly
Diane Norton, tourism manager, Idaho Department of Commerce/Tourism Development, nominated by Red Sky
Jen Odell, senior graphic designer, Damsel in Defense
Catherine L. Owens, vice president of sales and marketing, Veranda Senior Living, nominated by FitMania
Jana L. Owens, senior director of enterprise solutions, J.R. Simplot Co.
Tami Paul, senior escrow officer, NexTitle
Paula Penza, business unit controller, Idaho Power Co.
Anita M. Prescott, financial controller, Givens Pursley LLP
Holly Rasmussen, vice president and senior recruiting manager, Pacific Midwest Region, Wells Fargo Bank
Rachel Reczek, assistant vice president, collections, Citi
Nancy Smyth, associate vice president and relationship manager, Key Private Bank
Megan Stright, director, Population Health, St. Luke’s Health System
Kathleen Sutherland, M.D., pulmonologist, Saint Alphonsus Health System
Lisa Uhlmann, corporate pillars manager, WCA, nominated by Western Trophy & Engraving
Lisa L. Walker, vice president and commercial relationship manager, Bank of the Cascades
Katrina Wehr, managing broker, Keller Williams Realty Boise
Christine Wilcox, vice president of communications and education, Albertsons Companies
Tracy Wilde, public speaker, writer, assistant buyer for Fancy Pants
Gina Dawn Wolverton, senior counsel, Idaho Power Co.
In the last 24 years, 950 women have been named TWINs.
• • •
Also, Luci McDonald received the 2017 Joyce Stein Award for her efforts to make a positive impact on the growth and advancement of women in the Treasure Valley.
Education
Dr. David Douglass has been hired at the College of Idaho as dean of the faculty and vice president for academic affairs.
Douglass will finish the academic year at Willamette University in Oregon, where he has served as an academic and student affairs dean, before joining the C of I this summer.
Health care
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and the St. Luke’s Boise and St. Luke’s Meridian hospitals are among the the 100 Great Hospitals in America published by Becker’s Hospital Review.
Banking
Idaho Independent Bank promoted Josh Przybos to real estate loan officer at IIB’s Caldwell Branch.
Przybos joined the bank in 2011 and entered the officer trainee program in 2016. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Idaho.
