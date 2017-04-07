Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: April 7, 2017

Architecture
Slichter | Ugrin Architecture has hired architects John Day and Steve Porterfield and marketer Shiloh Holmes.
Day is the senior architect/senior project manager. He has 25 years of experience in educational and retail architecture and is president of the Idaho chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
Porterfield is intern architect/project job captain. Porterfield holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from the University of Idaho.
Holmes is senior director of marketing and business development. Holmes has seven years of marketing and business development experience and 20 years in the communication industry.
Education
Mike Williams, a 27-year principal who is now principal of Middleton High School, has been named the Idaho Association of Secondary School Principals’ 2016 Principal of the Year.
Entertainment
Boise State University’s Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts retained its No. 2 ranking in Venues Today Inc.’s “2017 Top Stops in Universities” in its category (5,000 seats or less).
The ranking is based on gross box office receipts. Those totaled $4.7 million for 91 public performances attended by 107,020 people from Dec. 1, 2015 to Nov. 30, 2016.
Sales & Marketing
Impact Group, a sales and marketing agency in Boise for companies in the consumer packaged-goods industry, has acquired Signature Specialty Sales & Marketing, a sales and marketing agency based in Westmont, Illinois. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Impact Group is owned by CI Capital Partners, a New York private equity firm, and Impact Group management.
Food
Ocean Beauty Seafood’s Boise and Lucky Fins Seafood Grill in Boise donated 1,200 pounds of wild Alaskan coho salmon portions to the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ City Light Home for Women and Children’s Shelter and the River of Life Men’s Shelter.
