Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: April 6, 2017

Banking
Lindsey Brist and Mark Fryer have been named business relationship managers for Wells Fargo’s Business Banking team in Downtown Boise.
Brist began her career in the financial services industry as a teller and served as a relationship manager before joining Wells Fargo.
Fryer began his career as a general manager at Staples and most recently was a Wells Fargo branch manager in Mountain Home.
Nonprofits
Corey Surber is the incoming chairwoman of of the United Way of Treasure Valley.
Surber is director of state advocacy for Trinity Health, representing Saint Alphonsus Health System, and has been with Saint Alphonsus for 24 years. Surber is also an adjunct faculty member at Boise State University, teaching courses dealing with health policy, health delivery systems and health care quality.
Services
Kenzi Hurless has been promoted to human resource director for the Stor-It Self Storage Division of Avest LP in Garden City, which has 28 employees.
Hurless began her career with Stor-It as a teen-age office assistant. In November, she graduated from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in human resource management.
Engineering
Power Engineers Inc., based in Hailey with an office in Meridian, is providing services that will support the development of power generation in Sierra Leone, where only about 13 out of every 100 people have some access to electrical power.
Power’s services will support plans for a two-phase solar power project near Bo, the country’s second-largest city. The project is part of Power Africa, a program led by the United States that seeks to make electricity more available across sub-Saharan Africa.
“Delivering reliable power will allow the country’s leaders to pursue their goals for economic growth,” said Mike Long, Power’s senior project manager.
Health care
Saint Alphonsus Women’s Healthcare Fund donated $2,000 to the Idaho Diaper Bank.
The fund works to support women and children in crisis.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355.
Comments