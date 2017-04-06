Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: April 6, 2017

2:18 Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush Pause

1:28 A bird's-eye view of the Owyhee Dam unique spillway, which works like a sink drain

0:11 Vehicle hits pedestrian in Boise

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

3:50 Vigil honors BSU student Sierra Simon Bush

1:20 Flood waters force the removal of a greenbelt bridge to Plantation Island

3:29 Gov. Otter discusses legislative session

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?