Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: April 5, 2017

Banking
Jeremy Austgen has joined D.L. Evans Bank as mortgage loan officer in the Caldwell branch at 919 Blaine St.
Austgen has 13 years of experience as a mortgage loan officer.
Engineering
Andy Prokopyk has joined Intermountain 3D Inc. as service bureau lead.
Prokopyk earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from North Dakota State University.
Construction
McAlvain Group of Companies Inc. hired Gary Vidales as junior estimator.
Vidales has 13 years’ experience in the industry, including in concrete construction.
Retail
The Fred Meyer Foundation has donated $10,000 to the Boise Rescue Mission’s “March to end Hunger” campaign.
“We love all the Boise Rescue Mission does to assist those who are without food in our communities,” said Corey Robson, manager of Fred Meyer’s Nampa store.
Services
The U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship has named Hot Shots Inc. of Boise as its Small Business of the Month for March.
Founded by Lance and Mary Curtis, Hot Shots Inc. has provided same-day delivery services in the Boise area since 1998.
Space permitting, these and other achievements will also appear in the Idaho Statesman's Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month.
