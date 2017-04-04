Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: April 4, 2017

Health care
St. Luke’s has named John Sullivan, Pharm.D., director of pharmacy for the St. Luke’s hospital opening in Nampa.
Sullivan has worked at St. Luke’s for four years in the Boise inpatient pharmacy.
Automotive
Subaru of America Inc. and Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise donated $37,204 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho.
The donation resulted the dealership’s “hometown charity” choice for Subaru’s Share the Love program, which contributed $250 for each new Subaru bought or leased from Nov. 17 to Jan. 3.
Government
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office has received the 2017 Crime Victim Services Award from the National Sheriff’s Association.
Th award recognizes achievement by a sheriff’s office in support of crime victims. Sheriff Kieran Donahue and Victim-Witness Coordinator Aleshea Lind-Boals have been invited to speak at the association’s annual conference in June.
Insurance
Associated Insurance Services of Boise and Coeur d’Alene was recognized in the March issue of “Insurance Business America” as one of the top specialist brokers in the nation for its forest-products specialty.
Loggers, mostly in Idaho and Montana, make up 70 percent of the company’s business.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. Space permitting, these and other achievements will also appear in the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.
Comments