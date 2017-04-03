Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: April 3, 2017

Health care
The chief executives of two of Boise’s biggest companies have joined the board of directors of St. Luke’s Health System, the Boise nonprofit that is Idaho’s largest private employer.
Mark Durcan, CEO of Micron Technology, and Tom Corrick, CEO of Boise Cascade Co., joined the 17-member board March 21.
Durcan, who plans to retire once Micron chooses his successor, is chairman of the Micron Technology Foundation. Corrick is a board member for the Treasure Valley YMCA.
Government
Idaho Transportation Director Brian Ness was named chairman for one year of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ Special Committee on Research and Innovation.
Nonprofits
Treefort Music Fest, the annual music, arts and culture festival in Downtown Boise, has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the St. Luke’s Community Health Improvement Fund.
Technology
The Los Angeles Unified School District is using networking devices from Boise’s Cradlepoint in administration and classroom locations for wired and wireless connectivity, and is piloting a “WiFi-on-wheels” school bus program using Cradlepoint in-vehicle routers.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. Space permitting, these and other achievements will also appear in the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.
Comments