Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: March 31, 2017

Banking
Mountain America Credit Union has named Bryan Holjeson branch manager for the branch at 393 S. 3rd St. in Boise.
Holjeson, a former wildland firefighter and sheriff’s deputy, began his career in the financial industry in 2008 and joined Mountain America in 2016. He lives in Nampa with his wife and three children.
Law
Michael T. Spink, managing partner at Boise law firm Spink Butler LLP, was inducted into the Idaho Chapter of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals, the seventh mediator to be so recognized in Idaho.
The NADN is an invitation-only association of alternative dispute-resolution professionals.
Insurance
Renae Goodwin has joined PayneWest Insurance in Boise.
She has 30 years of insurance-industry experience in claims, sales, and management, beginning with a professional-development class while she was still a student at Meridian High School.
Construction
Wright Brothers, The Building Company, an Eagle general contractor, is one of 30 finalists chosen this year from more than 3,000 nominees for the Department of Defense’s highest employer award, the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
Nonprofits
The Smeed Foundation has donated more than 4,000 books from the late Ralph Smeed’s private library to the Northwest Nazarene University Riley Library.
Smeed, of Caldwell, founded the Center for the Study of Market Alternatives in 1976 to promote the study of political, economic and religious liberty. It is in its third year located at NNU.
