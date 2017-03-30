Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: March 30, 2017

Nonprofits
Healthwise, a nonprofit health-information provider in Boise, has named Dave Mink chief client officer. He will lead client-facing teams.
Mink joined Healthwise in 2007 and previously served as senior director of Provider Solutions.
Law
Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones has joined the Parsons Behle & Latimer’s Boise office in an of-counsel role.
Jones’ practice will include mediation, appeals and legal consultations, and pro bono work.
His legal career spans more than 50 years. Jones was elected to the Supreme Court in 2004 and named chief justice in 2015. He was Idaho’s attorney general from 1983 to 1990. He recently wrote a book, “A Little Dam Problem,” about his legal battle then with Idaho Power over the Snake River.
Real Estate
Blake Haggett has joined Avest LP’s Commercial Properties Division in Boise.
Haggett graduated in 2016 from Boise State University’s College of Business and Economics.
Automotive
Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise has opened its rebuilt dealership, a 39,142-square-foot building on six acres at 11196 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise.
The revamp nearly doubled the dealership’s size, General Manager Ty Leuthold says. The dealership includes a dog park and urban garden.
Financial Services
Modern Woodmen of America says the fraternal financial-services group and its members and partners contributed more than $775,000 to social, educational and other causes in Southwest Idaho in 2016. Members contributed 29,326 hours volunteering.
