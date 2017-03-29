Achievements, good deeds by Treasure Valley companies: March-April 2017

This feature appears in the March 15-April 18, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required). For the latest Good Deeds roster, scroll down to the end of this article.
Automotive
Larry H. Miller Collision Center has been certified by Assured Performance, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facility to repair participating automakers’ vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
Education
The Idaho State University College of Business' business and accounting programs have been reaccredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.
Engineering
Parametrix Inc., a Boise planning and engineering company, has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering from the American Council of Engineering Companies for its work on the new I-84/Meridian Road interchange in Meridian.
• • •
Power Engineers Inc., based in Hailey with an office in Meridian, and Sega Inc., of Kansas City, have signed a letter of intent for Power to acquire Sega. The deal is planned to close by May 23. Power has 2,100 employees, Sega 130.
Food Processing
Clif Bar Baking Co. of Twin Falls LLC has completed its third production line for its organic energy and nutrition bars. Clif Bar’s Twin Falls bakery now employs 290 people, including 75 hired for the new line.
Government
The Ada County Coroner’s Office says it has become the second coroner’s office in the nation to hold dual accreditation with the National Association of Medical Examiners and with the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners.
Health care
St. Luke’s Health System has made changes to its Meridian hospital to save more than $200,000 a year in electricity. Idaho Power gave St. Luke’s a $265,000 incentive check for the work.
St. Luke’s Health System says its hospitals in Boise and Meridian are again among “America’s 100 Best Hospitals,” according to Healthgrades.
• • •
West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell has been named one of the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” by Truven Health Analytics for the fourth consecutive year.
• • •
To keep lab services local and accessible, Saint Alphonsus says it will assume full ownership of Treasure Valley Laboratory after the purchase of Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories by Laboratory Corporation of America, subject to Federal Trade Commission approval.
Since 1999, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and PAML had co-owned and operated TVL as a joint venture to provide laboratory services to Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Idaho Falls. Saint Alphonsus plans to retain TVL staff, operating assets and namesake.
• • •
Limitless Life Counseling LLC, owned by Van and Becky Waggaman, has opened a practice at 3071 E. Franklin Road, Suite 201, in Meridian.
The business employs 10 licensed professionals who specialize in cognitive behavioral and other psychotherapies.
• • •
Lifeways has opened a new office at 824 S. Diamond St. in Nampa to provide outpatient behavioral-health services.
Law
The Gem State Angel Fund has made its first investment, in Boise’s User First Software Inc. dba LeanLaw.
LeanLaw markets software and IT services to make small to medium-sized law firms more efficient. Its first software product is for timekeeping and billing.
Marketing
Morgan Marketing, a 15-year-old business owned by Darine Garcia, has opened a showroom in the Mercantile building in BoDo.
Real Estate
ProSource Wholesale, which sells floor coverings, cabinets and countertops to a network of builders and other home professionals, has opened ProSource of Boise at 582 E. Sonata Lane in Meridian.
• • •
Manco Abbott, a Fresno, California, commercial and multifamily property-management company, has opened an office in Boise.
• • •
Brad and Teresa Ward, owners of Merit LLC, a general contractor for commercial and residential remodelings and additions, have opened an office at Regus Offices at Library Square at 1105 2nd St. South in downtown Nampa.
Retail
Discount Tire has opened its second Boise location — its seventh in Idaho — at 6939 W. State St., near the Boise Valley Canal.
• • •
Boise’s Stinker Stores Inc. has purchased Denver’s Bradley Petroleum Inc. and Sav-O-Mat Inc., comprising 40 convenience stores in Colorado and one in Wyoming.
Services
Matthew Jones has opened Five Star Painting of Boise, a franchise. Jones served in the Navy for the past 10 years as a marine engineer.
• • •
Clearview Cleaning, of Boise, was honored as a Top Business in 2016 by Zions Bank. The company has a staff of 350 in four Northwest states.
Technology
Syringa Networks, a fiber-optic network provider in Boise, has added the new J.R. Simplot Co. World Headquarters complex in Boise to its fiber network.
Good Deeds
Banking
D.L. Evans Bank has donated $5,000 to the Nampa Public Library Foundation.
• • •
U.S. Bank awarded more than $290,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in the Treasure Valley in 2016 through the U.S. Bank Foundation.
Food and Drink
Local Dutch Bros stores have donated more than $43,000 to the local American Cancer Society Relay For Life.
Services
Advanced Heating & Cooling raised $2,510 in December for the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ four shelters in Boise and Nampa.
