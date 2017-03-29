Achievements by Treasure Valley people at work: March-April 2017

To see photos of people in this roster, see the March 15-April 18, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the e-edition (subscription required).
Architecture
Amber Salcedo has been promoted from refrigeration intern to refrigeration engineer-in-training at CTA Architects Engineers in Boise.
Salcedo is a graduate of Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
• • •
Christopher C. Dwyer joined Insight Architects six months ago and has become a registered architect.
Associations
Kimberly Burgess has been named executive director of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce.
The newly re-established chamber supports 32 members.
• • •
La Dawn Anderst, of Nampa, has been named executive vice president of the Idaho Bankers Association.
Previously, Anderst was CEO of Idaho Realtors.
• • •
Robert C. Williams, of Boise, was elected president of the Snake River Chapter of the International Right of Way Association for 2016-17.
Williams is an appraiser with 30 years of experience specializing in right of way and eminent domain valuations.
Education
Kathleen Tuck has joined the Nampa School District as director of communications and community relations.
Tuck most recently was director of research communications and promotions at Boise State University. She is a former education reporter for the Idaho Statesman.
• • •
Mark J. Heil has been named as vice president and chief financial officer at Boise State University.
Heil had worked at Micron Technology Inc. since 1992. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and computer information systems from Boise State in 1985.
Heil succeeds Stacy Pearson, who joined Washington State University on March 1 as vice president of finance and administration.
Bernard Yurke, a distinguished research fellow in the Micron School of Materials Science and Engineering at Boise State, has been named a distinguished joint appointment fellow by the Idaho National Laboratory.
The appointment is intended to foster collaboration between the two institutions in basic energy-science research in coherent-exciton interactions in matter. Excitons are pairs of electrons and holes created when a solid absorbs photons.
• • •
Ginger Carney has been named dean of the College of Science, as well as full professor of biology, at the University of Idaho effective Aug. 14, 2017.
Carney joins U of I from Texas A&M University. She has published research in molecular genetics and physiological mechanisms that regulate animal behavior.
Jean Henscheid was named interim director of the University of Idaho’s James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research, based in Boise.
She succeeds Priscilla Salant, who retired in December after serving as director since 2014.
Henscheid has worked for U of I for 14 years as a faculty member in the College of Education and director of the university’s general education program.
• • •
Glenda Carr, an assistant pharmacy professor at Idaho State University-Meridian, has been named outstanding student chapter adviser for 2017 by the American Pharmacists Association’s Academy of Student Pharmacists.
Engineering
Greg Taddicken has been promoted to office manager in the Boise office of Terracon, a Kansas-based consulting-engineering company.
Taddicken, an engineer, has worked at Terracon for five years. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Boise State University.
Government
Dale Bolthouse has been named public works director for the city of Meridian.
Bolthouse began working for the city in 2014 and was interim public works director for the past five months.
• • •
Albert Barker, a Boise lawyer, has been confirmed for a second term on the Idaho Water Resource Board.
Barker has been practicing law in Idaho since 1982 and is one of three founding partners of Barker, Rosholt and Simpson LLP.
• • •
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has appointed or re-appointed members of the Boise District Resource Advisory Council, which advises the agency on public land management.
The members are Rochelle Oxarango, federal grazing permittee, Emmett; Michael Gibson, Trout Unlimited, Boise; Richard Raymondi (returning), retired hydrologist, Boise; Ted Howard (returning), Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, Owyhee, Nevada; and Eric Yensen, Ph.D., The College of Idaho, Caldwell.
• • •
Mike Pellant has received the 2017 “Distinguished Restorationist” award from the Great Basin Chapter of the Society for Ecological Restoration.
He is a retired Bureau of Land Management ecologist who now is a supervisor for the Ada County Soil and Water Conservation District.
• • •
Elizabeth “Beth” Mahn has been sworn in as the new Ada County chief deputy treasurer.
Mahn worked for the county from 2005 to 2015 and returned last fall. She succeeds Bonnie Jacobs, who retired.
• • •
Paul J. Spannknebel has been named deputy administrator of the Idaho Division of Human Resources.
Spannknebel previously was administrator of operational services for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for a decade.
He succeeds Kim Toryanski, who returned to the private sector.
Health care
Lannie Checketts has been named chief financial officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, a unit of Trinity Health that includes the Boise-based Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Checketts worked for Saint Alphonsus previously but most recently was vice president and CFO for UnityPoint Health’s Cedar Rapids, Iowa, region.
He succeeds Blaine Peterson, who took a job as CFO of Trinity’s Loyola University Health System in Illinois.
• • •
Courtney Kirchner-Brumbach has joined the St. Luke’s Health Partners as a senior director of network operations.
Kirchner-Brumbach most recently was St. Luke’s director of governance and regulatory review.
Hospitality & Tourism
The Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau has hired Taylor Williamson as sports/convention sales manager.
Williamson graduated from Boise State University in 2014 and earned a master’s degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco.
Insurance
Gary Abney celebrated his 10-year anniversary with PayneWest Insurance — Boise.
• • •
Farm Bureau Insurance has named Trudy Crawford to its Meridian – Chinden agency sales team. Crawford has 16 years of insurance industry experience.
Law
Wendy J. Olson, former U.S. attorney for the District of Idaho, has joined Stoel Rives as a partner in the litigation practice group at the Boise office.
Olson served for two decades in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She was sworn in as U.S. attorney by President Barack Obama in 2010.
• • •
Christine Salmi, senior counsel in Perkins Coie’s Boise office, has been selected to serve as an appellate lawyer representative for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Salmi is the head of Perkins Coie’s local litigation practice.
• • •
Attorney Jeffery Mandell, of The ERISA Law Group P.A. in Boise, has been elected as a fellow of The American College of Employee Benefits Counsel.
• • •
Eric F. Nelson has been made a shareholder with Naylor & Hales P.C., a law firm in Boise.
• • •
Nicole Hancock, managing partner of Stoel Rives’ Boise office, has been selected by Idaho Women Lawyers Inc. as the 2017 recipient of its Kate Feltham Award for promoting equal rights and opportunities for women and minorities in the law.
Manufacturing
Denny Huston, vice president of sales and marketing at Boise Cascade Co., plans to retire May 1.
Huston spent nearly 50 years in the industry. He joined Boise Cascade 23 years ago to lead the engineered wood products sales and marketing team, and became a vice president in 2012.
Marketing
Beth Beechie has joined Fahlgren Mortine’s Boise office as an account executive.
Beechie previously was an account executive at another Boise agency and marketing director at Hummel Architects.
Nonprofits
Healthwise has named Tammy A. Zokan general counsel and corporate secretary.
Zokan has been associate counsel since 2013.
Real Estate
Devin Morris has joined Alturas Capital, an Eagle commercial real estate firm, as director of acquisitions and asset management.
Morris has 10 years of experience in commercial real estate, most recently as a vice president at Zions Bank in Boise.
• • •
Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group has added four agents.
Karen Province and Steph Cirrito have joined the Meridian office. Province is a 12-year real estate veteran who has lived in Idaho for 30 years. Cirrito has 10 years of experience in investment and rental properties.
Bonnie Harris, a long-time Boise resident, has joined the Downtown Boise office.
Mandy Witucki, a new agent, has joined the Nampa office.
• • •
Thornton Oliver Keller’s Rebekah Ward has earned the certified property manager designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management.
• • •
Zach Stoddard has joined Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate’s office brokerage team.
Stoddard is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound with a bachelor’s degree in business and history.
• • •
Five members of Boise Regional Realtors have been inducted into the National Association of Realtors Emeritus Society: Bart Ballantyne, Ballantyne Real Estate; Patti Bowman, Group One Sotheby’s International Realty; Maurice Clifton, PowerHaus Real Estate Services; Patricia Drilling, Keller Williams Realty Boise; and Lee Hill, Group One Sotheby’s International Realty.
Services
David Starman, owner of START Distributing Inc., will open a 35,000-square-foot order-fulfillment warehouse for small businesses in April at 1647 S. Federal Way, Boise.
The company says it expects to hire about 70 people in coming weeks. The business will offer warehousing, light assembly services, order fulfillment, packaging, returns and customer-service assistance.
Sports
The Boise Hawks, a short season Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies baseball team, have hired three full-time staff members.
Judy Petersen is accounting manager. Petersen had worked previously with Duke, Scalin, Hall Law Firm.
Matt Osbon has been brought on as an account executive after spending the 2016 season with the Hawks in a seasonal role.
Brad Israel has been promoted to stadium operations coordinator.
The Hawks also have named three student interns who will work as account executives for the 2017 season: Morgan Buhr, of the College of Idaho; Colton Hampson, of the University of Nevada; and Thomas Marble, of Mississippi State University.
A fourth intern, Victoria Ress, of Boise State University, who had a previous Hawks internship, will be media relations and marketing coordinator.
The Hawks this year are celebrating their 30th anniversary of professional baseball in the Treasure Valley.
Utilities
Idaho Power has announced changes to its executive staff.
▪ Adam Richins has been promoted to vice president of customer operations and business development.
Richins has served as general manager of customer operations engineering and construction since 2014. He has been with Idaho Power since 2011, when he joined as senior counsel.
▪ Richins succeeds Vern Porter, who moves to vice president of transmission and distribution engineering and construction and chief safety officer.
▪ Lisa Grow, senior vice president of operations, will become senior vice president and chief operating officer.
▪ Brian Buckham, vice president and general counsel, will become senior vice president and general counsel.
Idacorp and Idaho Power Co. have appointed Annette G. Elg to the boards of directors.
Elg served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for the J.R. Simplot Co. from August 2002 until her retirement in December. An accountant, she previously spent 10 years with the Boise office of Arthur Andersen LLP.
Other
Russ Stoddard, founder of Boise’s Oliver Russell marketing firm, has written a book about socially responsible companies, “Rise Up — How to Build a Socially Conscious Business.”
Stoddard has spent 25 years running what is now a Certified B Corporation. His book will be published later this year by Boise’s Elevate Publishing.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Statesman.
Comments