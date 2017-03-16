7 key events in the Treasure Valley in the weeks ahead

9:44 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin on first week of spring practices Pause

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

1:29 Rocky Barker: The best thing about Idaho, really

3:18 Boise Highlanders pipers perform on St. Patrick's Day

1:47 This Boise hospital boss works on the front lines with staff

1:32 Idaho Capitol climate hearing

2:21 Caldwell schools are bringing preschool into the classroom

4:57 Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice on the Broncos' win over Utah in the NIT

4:02 Evaluating Idaho's foster care