7 key events in the Treasure Valley in the weeks ahead

Construction starts on a campus arts building and a medical school, two community leaders share their views and the Broncos play spring football. Here are seven things to watch for in the month ahead:
1. Hear 2 leaders. On Tuesday, April 4, the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Speaker Series will feature Skip Oppenheimer, CEO of Oppenheimer Cos., at the Red Lion Boise Downtowner.
2. Fortify yourself. Hundreds of indie rock bands will play March 22-26 in the five-day Treefort Music Fest. Explore Alefort, Filmfort, Foodfort, Hackfort, Kidfort, Storyfort, Comedyfort, Skatefort and newcomer Strengthfort.
3. There’s always next year. The Idaho Legislature aims to adjourn its 2017 session on Friday, March 24.
4. Watch football. The Boise State Broncos will begin preparing for the 2017 season with the annual spring game at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Albertsons Stadium.
5. Watch for a verdict. Kelly Schneider, the Nampa man who admitted luring a gay man who responded to a sex ad to Lake Lowell and killing him, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, April 10.
6. A new BSU building. Boise State University will break ground in April on the $42 million Fine Arts Building, opening in 2019.
7. The new medical school. The private, $32 million Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine will break ground in April at Idaho State University’s Meridian Health Science Center.
The next Business Insider comes out Wednesday, April 19.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
