Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

Dylan Evans, who helps Boise private investigator Neal Custer write his monthly Protect Your Assets column for the Idaho Statesman, returned to his table at a Nampa coffee shop and discovered that his laptop bag was missing. Here is how got it back.
Everyone will have a last day at work. Mark Daly says that looks scary for many Americans, but employers can help. This video accompanies Daly's column for the September-October 2016 edition of the Statesman's Business Insider magazine.
Lisa Riley says medical expenses would have bankrupted her family without insurance provided by her husband, J.P. Riley, a journeyman sheet metal worker. With journeymen tradesmen in demand, she says young adults should consider a career in the trades despite having to ride out hard years when construction slows.
This video shows how a Fi-Bar 50,000 filament tow, once converted, has the unique characteristic of being able to withstand about 3,000 degrees Celsius without completely burning up. Plain carbon fiber would not have been able to withstand such a demonstration, likely failing in the first few seconds.