Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

President Donald Trump discusses his desire to change NAFTA in a Feb. 2 meeting with senators at the White House.
How union benefits saved a Mountain Home family

Lisa Riley says medical expenses would have bankrupted her family without insurance provided by her husband, J.P. Riley, a journeyman sheet metal worker. With journeymen tradesmen in demand, she says young adults should consider a career in the trades despite having to ride out hard years when construction slows.

