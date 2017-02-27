Good deeds by Treasure Valley companies: February-March 2017

Automotive
Corwin Ford in Nampa donated $15,000 to WICAP, the Western Idaho Community Action Program, for classroom technology in its Happy Day Head Start program in Caldwell.
Health care
St. Luke’s Health System in Boise is awarding nearly $500,000 to 85 organizations through its annual Community Health Improvement Fund grants. The grants will support programs like Idaho Youth Adaptive Sports, Fly Fishing Recovery Retreats for men with cancer, farmers markets in under-served communities, and a psychiatric emergency team.
Insurance
PacificSource Health Plans said its Healthy Communities giving program provided $50,000 in aid to 31 Idaho nonprofits in 2016. Also, 93 PacificSource employees in Idaho donated 302 volunteer hours to selected nonprofits.
Treasure Valley employees select a “Charity of Choice” each year. For 2016, they chose Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho, which received $10,000 from the Oregon-based company and $8,668 in employee donations and fundraising.
Boise’s Pets Best Pet Health Insurance has donated $1,000 to be split among the Idaho Humane Society, Therapy Dogs International and Chihuahua Rescue & Transport, a national foster-based rescue group. The donation is in honor of Pets Best founder and veterinarian Dr. Jack Stephens’ dog, Torrey, who recently died.
Retail
Albertsons has donated $2,000 and 34 cases of diapers to the Idaho Diaper Bank.
