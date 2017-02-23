Achievements by Treasure Valley people at work: February-March 2017

To see photos of people in this roster, see the February 15-March 14, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the e-edition (subscription required).
Associations
The Idaho Section of the American Water Resources Association’s officers for 2016-17 are:
President-elect Patrick Naylor, owner and principal hydrogeologist/engineer of Naylor Engineering & Science PLLC in Boise.
Vice President Devin Stoker, a water resources/conveyance engineer for CH2M in Boise.
Continuing in office are:
President Ryan Carnie, a water resources engineer in Boise with GeoEngineers Inc.
Past President Steven R. Hannula, lead hydrogeologist at MWH Americas Inc. in Boise.
Secretary/Treasurer Kathy D. Peter, a retired hydrologist in Boise formerly with the U.S. Geological Survey.
• • •
The Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition officers for 2017 are:
President: Peg Richards, Executive Director with Good Samaritan Home.
Vice President: Neysa Jensen, a member of Boise Alternative Shelter Cooperative.
Secretary: Carol Craighill, retiree.
Treasurer: Mary Bolognino, retiree.
Homeless Representative: Joyce (Jojo) Valdez, formerly resident of the Cooper Court tent city.
Barbara Kemp, past president of the coalition, will stay on the executive committee as an adviser.
• • •
Nick Veldhouse, a former agent and principal for Allstate Multi-Line Insurance Agency of Boise and Meridian, is the new executive director of Idaho Association of Highway Districts in Boise.
• • •
The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce has new board members: Dave Fisher, Republic Services; John Howard, MotivePower Inc.; Debra Leithauser, Idaho Statesman; Grant L. Petersen Jr., Bronco Motors; and Darren Schuldheiss, KeyBank.
Each will serve a three-year term.
Rebecca Hupp, Boise Airport; Heather Kimmett, KeyBank; and Sophie Sestero, Falhgren Mortine, will join the board for one-year terms.
• • •
Boise Young Professionals has named its 2017 leaders. Sophie Sestero, Fahlgren Mortine, is the BYP chair; Chase Erkins, Lee & Associates Idaho LLC, is chair-elect; and Renee Bade, Serve Idaho, is immediate past chair.
2017 leaders of BYP’s five work teams are:
Professional Development: Kyle Rosenmeyer, city of Boise, chair; and Josh Shiverick, CTA Architects Engineers, chair-elect.
Marketing and Communications: Rachael Fullinwider, Micron Technology Inc., chair; Diana DeJesus, University of Idaho-Boise, chair-elect.
Community Engagement: Dave Sherman, T-O Engineers, chair;. Liz Brodie, Susan G. Komen Idaho-Montana Affiliate, chair-elect.
Events: Zach Bethel, Washington Trust Bank, chair; Karlee May, Downtown Boise Association, chair-elect.
Outreach: Laura Chiuppi, BSU College of Business and Economics, chair; Stephanie Young, Idaho Central Credit Union, chair-elect.
Program sponsor representatives are Matt Jantz, Albertsons Intermountain Division; Logan Osterman, Idaho Statesman; Lauren Hamilton, Boise State Alumni Association; and Will Ellsworth, Northwestern Mutual.
Executive Leadership At-Large members are Wyatt Schroeder, CATCH, Inc.; Jessica Cafferty, Route Networking Group; and Beth Beechie, DaviesMoore.
The 2017 BYP program is sponsored by the Boise State Alumni Association, Northwestern Mutual and Albertsons. The 2017 BYP Media Sponsor is the Idaho Statesman.
Architecture
Alexis Townsend, Ken Gallegos, Mark Heazle and Tom Scofield have been promoted to partners LCA Architects in Boise.
Townsend joined the Boise office in 2006.
Gallegos began his career in architecture with LCA in 1997.
Heazle has 12 years of architectural experience and joined LCA in 2012.
Scofield has 20 years of experience in health-care design and construction.
• • •
Design West Architects P.A. in Meridian promoted Bill Hamlin to principal.
Hamlin has been with Design West for 22 years.
Banking
Idaho Independent Bank promoted Kasey Farrar to assistant vice president and compliance officer. Farrar joined IIB in 2013 as a compliance specialist.
• • •
Logan Christensen has been promoted to mortgage sales manager of the Treasure Valley area for D.L. Evans Bank. Christensen has been in banking for five years and works at the Downtown Boise branch on 890 W. Main St.
• • •
Wells Fargo named Justin Jantz senior relationship manager for its Business Banking team based in the Wells Fargo building on Main Street in Downtown Boise. Jantz most recently was a commercial loan officer in Montana.
Education
Michael Pitts, Northwest Nazarene University professor and chair of the graduate counseling program, was honored with the Idaho Counseling Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
• • •
Idaho State University-Meridian assistant professor Ryan Lindsay is the new one-year president of the Idaho Public Health Association. Lindsay joined ISU three years ago and teaches in the Master of Public Health program in the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences.
• • •
Dave McEwen has joined the Idaho Small Business Development Center as a Small Business Innovation Research program manager.
McEwen was a corporate communications strategist and tech-startup cofounder in Seattle.
• • •
Retired Air Force Col. Robert Rosedale has been named vice president of operations for Tutor Doctor, a one-on-one tutoring franchise company.
Rosedale opened Tutor Doctor’s first franchise in Idaho at 372 S. Eagle Road in Eagle. That franchise will now be managed by the parent company.
Financial services
Boise accounting firm Harris & Co. has announced several hires and promotions:
Jess McCafferty was hired as a staff accountant. She is a recent graduate with a master’s degree in public policy and administration from Boise State University.
Kaelie Cardoza was hired a staff accountant. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from California State University Monterey Bay and has completed her CPA exams.
Tim Wall was hired as a staff accountant. He completed dual majors in accountancy and finance from Boise State University.
Certified public accountant Kevin Congo was promoted to manager. He has been with the firm for three years.
Chris Stevens was promoted to senior accountant. He has been with the firm for two years and just finished his last CPA exam.
Matthew Goodfellow was promoted to senior accountant. He has been with the firm for over one year.
Certified public accountant Heath Quist was promoted to senior accountant. He has been with the firm for one year.
Sam Nduko has been promoted to senior accountant. He has been with the firm for six months.
• • •
Angel-investment services firm Loon Creek Capital Group LLC elected Will Fowler as managing member, succeeding Denise Dunlap.
Fowler joined Loon Creek as an associate in 2011 and was made a member in 2016. He will lead the firm’s efforts to create new angel funds across the country.
Loon Creek was started by local angels Kevin Learned and Dunlap in 2010 to organize and administer angel funds associated with the Boise Angel Alliance.
Food
Eric White was named director of procurement for Meridian’s Thomas Cuisine Management. White was an adjunct instructor and interim director of The Culinary Arts Institute at Richland Community College in Illinois.
Greg Malmen was named director of information technology. He joined Thomas in 2012 as an IT administrator and then then IT manager.
Valerie Maguire was named director of Training and Development. After nearly 20 years as a business consultant in Washington, D.C., she earned a master’s degree in health and wellness coaching in 2014, started her own coaching business and relocated to Boise.
Government
Gov. Butch Otter named Judy Bicknell Taylor, who until recently was associate executive director of the State Board of Nursing, to become administrator of the Idaho Commission on Aging. She succeeds Severina “Sam” Haws, who retired.
• • •
Allison Westfall has joined the State Department of Education as director of communications.
Westfall was director of community relations for the Nampa School District for 10 years, was the public information officer for the state department for eight years before that, and was a reporter and editor for the Idaho Press-Tribune for 10 years starting in 1987.
• • •
Bob Batista, director of the Western Idaho Fair, was inducted into the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs Hall of Fame to honor his service to the fair industry.
Batista is also director of Expo Idaho, which includes the fair, Les Bois Racetrack, Boise Hawks Stadium and the Boise Riverside RV Park.
• • •
Gov. Butch Otter established a 17-member Workforce Development Task Force to make recommendations for meeting employers’ demand for skilled workers.
The cochairs are Brian Whitlock of the Idaho Hospital Association and State Board of Education member David Hill.
Other members representing employers are:
Bob Boeh of Idaho Forest Group, representing natural resources employers.
Trent Clark of Monsanto, representing agribusiness.
Scott Corsetti of Chobani, representing food processing.
Craig Graf of Meridian-based Micro 100, representing advanced manufacturing.
Jeremy Grimm of Sandpoint-based Kochava and Steinar Hjelle of Micron Technology, representing high-tech.
Tom Harris of Western States Cat in Meridian and Bob Von Lintig of Western Construction in Boise, representing the construction industry.
Tim Komberec of Empire Airlines in Coeur d’Alene, representing aeronautics.
Lonnie Krawl of Idaho Power, representing the energy sector.
Other members representing workforce training and career-technical education are:
Staci Low of the West Ada School District.
Marie Price of North Idaho College.
Scott Rasmussen of Idaho State University.
Members representing the Legislature are Sen. Michelle Stennett of Ketchum and Rep. Rick Youngblood of Nampa.
Three nonmembers — Idaho Department of Labor Director Ken Edmunds, Division of Career-Technical Education administrator Dwight Johnson and Department of Commerce Director Megan Ronk — will assist and advise the task force.
Otter also announced a 35-member Higher Education Task Force to make recommendations to improve postsecondary education.
• • •
Sarah Hilderbrand, the state’s chief procurement officer, has been elected a director at large for National Association of State procurement Officials.
• • •
Canyon County’s Weed & Gopher Control Superintendent, Jim Martell, has received the 2016 Hall of Fame Award from the Idaho Weed Control Association for service in weed management.
Martell began his career with Canyon County Weed and Gopher Control in 1994 and was promoted to superintendent in 2004. He is responsible for the control of noxious weeds on 604 square miles of public and private land.
• • •
Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron was named 2017 vice chair of the Life Insurance and Annuities Committee of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
• • •
Knute Sandahl, Idaho state fire marshal, has been appointed to a two-year term as vice chair of the Idaho Lands Resource Coordinating Council. After the term, he will serve two years as chair.
Sandahl has 33 years of fire service experience including career and volunteer fire fighting.
Health care
St. Luke’s Health System has added three members to its board of directors: Lisa Grow, Andrew Scoggin and Dr. Allan Korn.
Grow is senior vice president of operations for Idaho Power.
Scoggin is the executive vice president of human resources, labor relations, public affairs and government relations for Albertsons Companies Inc. in Boise.
Korn is an internal medicine physician, an expert in managed care initiatives and a principal with Illinois-based Carriage Way Associates.
St. Luke’s Health Foundation and Children’s Advisory Board named Kami Faylor a 2017 recipient of the Luke Award for fundraising efforts for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.
Faylor, a Micron Technology employee, joined the Children’s Advisory Board in 2005. As board chair starting in 2012, she helped raise $2.2 million.
Christen Wise has been named St. Luke’s director of major and planned gifts for the Western Treasure Valley.
A University of Idaho graduate, Wise has worked for a decade in nonprofit organizations in health care, human services and other fields.
• • •
Shelley Harris has been named chief nursing officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System and the Boise-based Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She succeeds Sherry Parks, who retired after 17 years at Saint Alphonsus.
Harris was previously the regional chief nursing officer for the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, a Catholic Health Care system with 14 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin.
• • •
Shane Bell was named vice president for Life Care Centers of America’s Frontier Region, which encompasses skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in southern Idaho and Utah.
Bell was executive director at Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation in Nampa for nine years and held jobs previously at Kindred and at Sun Health and Garden Plaza of Valley View in Boise.
Hospitality & Tourism
The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau named new members and 2017 leaders of its board of directors.
The leaders are:
Rebecca Hupp, chair. Hupp is the director at the Boise Airport.
Dave Terrell, chair-elect, Terrell is president of the Southern Idaho Region for Washington Trust Bank.
Mike McKnight, past chair. McKnight is vice president of operations and asset manager for Rocky Mountain Management and Development LLC in Boise.
Moya Shatz Dolsby, treasurer. Dolsby is executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission.
New board members, appointed to three-year terms, are:
Aaron Black, general manager of the new Inn at 500 in Downtown Boise.
Sylvia Hampel, president of Clearview Cleaning.
Kathy Pidgeon, general manager of the Riverside Hotel.
The other directors are J. Scott Ableman, AmeriTel Inns; Cliff Clinger, Boise Centre; Bill Connors, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce; John Cunningham, Block 22 LLC (Grove Hotel/Century Link Arena); Cece Gassner, Boise State University; and Eric Hansen, Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown.
Law
Holland & Hart Boise partner Alison Johnson was selected as the 2017 recipient of the Idaho Women Lawyers Inc. Innovator Award for promoting creative change in the legal community.
• • •
Perkins Coie hired Joshua Nelson in Boise office as a senior counsel in the intellectual-property practice. Nelson previously worked for Micron Technology as senior patent counsel.
Perkins Coie hired Dustin Liddle in Boise as an associate working in the corporate practice. Liddle earned his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.
• • •
Moffatt Thomas hired attorney Peter E. Thomas.
Previously, Thomas was a founding partner of a private legal/lobbyist firm. He earned his law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.
Media
Kari Wardle has joined Idaho Public Television’s education-outreach team as a community teacher ambassador.
Wardle previously taught fifth grade at White Pine Intermediate School in Burley.
With funds from a three-year grant from PBS, IdahoPTV is launching a new program to help better engage with and support teachers.
• • •
Crystal Castorena was promoted to general manager of Impact Radio Group’s Boise cluster.
Castorena joined Impact in 2012 as business manager.
Nonprofits
Two men have joined the nonprofit Bogus Basin Recreational Association Inc.’s board of directors.
Michel Bourgeau is an account executive in corporate health services at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He is a former coach for the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation.
Ross Borden is finance director at Capital City Development Corp., Boise’s urban-renewal agency, and former director of intergovernmental affairs for the the mayor’s office.
• • •
Opera Idaho has new board members: Jodi Reynolds, Carol Nie and Christopher H. Meyer.
Reynolds, of Boise, worked as executive secretary for Futura Corp. and in the legal department for Micron Technology.
Nie, of Sun Valley, served two four-year terms as board chair of the Sun Valley Summer Symphony.
Meyer is a partner at Givens Pursley LLP in Boise.
• • •
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance named four new board members to three-year terms: Don Coberly, Elizabeth Gough, Ned Pontious and Dave Self.
Coberly has worked for the Boise School District since 1984 and has been superintendent since 2010.
Gough is a student success counselor at Casper College, a survivor of domestic abuse and a former client of the WCA.
Pontious is president of Norco Inc. in Boise.
Self is the chief administrative officer of St. Luke’s Health Partners.
• • •
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County added four directors to its board: Dana Borgquist, Coby Dennis, Linda Payne Smith and Evan Rainwater.
Borgquist is a captain with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Dennis is the deputy superintendent of the Boise School District.
Payne Smith is the vice president transformational and special projects at Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Rainwater is the senior vice president of manufacturing and strategic sourcing at Albertsons Companies.
• • •
A New Beginning Adoption Agency hired two counselors, Becky Marquez and Quincy Budell, at the agency office on Emerald Street in Boise.
A New Beginning’s Wellness Center opened in 2015 and is continuing to expand services to families in the Treasure Valley.
Budell was named wellness coordinator, a new position. A Boise native, Budell is a recent graduate of Northern Arizona University.
Marquez was named counselor. She has a master’s of counseling degree from California State University and is an adoptive mother and foster parent.
Real Estate
Ralston Group Properties, an independent Boise residential and commercial real estate brokerage, has hired Realtor Laurie Sebestyen.
Sebestyen moved to Boise in 2013 and worked previously for Windermere’s Richard B. Smith agency.
• • •
Katrina Wehr, managing broker at Keller Williams Realty Boise, was named 2017 president of the Boise Regional Realtors.
• • •
Max Pond has been hired as political affairs director of Idaho Realtors, one of the largest politically active associations in Idaho.
Pond was a communication specialist for Gov. Butch Otter. He previously worked as deputy press secretary for Sen. Mike Crapo and field director for Mike Simpson for Congress.
• • •
Charlotte Jean has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group in the Meridian office. She previously worked eight years in information technology.
Christine Gentile has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Eagle office. A licensed Realtor for three years, Gentile has 15 years of experience in escrow. She will team with her husband, Ernie.
Tobi McHardy has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Nampa office. McHardy attended BYU and has experience in sales and working with real estate investors.
• • •
Katrina Emanuel has joined TitleOne team as a business strategist in the Treasure Valley.
She brings 11 years of event coordination, customer service and sales experience.
Owen Glodt has been hired as a 1031 assistant for TitleOne Exchange Co. in the Treasure Valley.
Glodt has five years of customer-service experience.
• • •
Tyler Stimpson has joined Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate as market research analyst.
Stimpson attended Brigham Young University before earning a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University.
Jamie Sanchez has joined Thornton Oliver Keller as help desk technician.
Sanchez earned a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University.
Allie Suppe joined Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate as a brokerage assistant.
Suppe earned a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University.
Retail
Erica Becker has founded VoxnClothing, an e-commerce fashion boutique.
Becker, a part-time master’s degree student at Boise State University, is developing a private label designed in Boise and hopes to open a store Downtown.
Services
Deborah Page, a back office staff member at Treasure Valley Hearing & Balance in Boise, has received Audigy Group’s “Outstanding First Impression-Individual” award for service to patients for the third consecutive year.
Audigy is a management company serving independent audiologists.
