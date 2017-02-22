Achievements by Treasure Valley companies: February-March 2017

Agriculture
Meridian’s Dynamite Marketing anticipates increased sales in China after Gov. Butch Otter’s trade mission last fall to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Jos Zamzow, Dynamite’s chief operating officer, says he expects to boost exports of a mineral-blend feed additive made by Catalyst, a Dynamite-owned company in Urbandale, Iowa.
• • •
The J.R. Simplot Co. is expanding its turf and horticulture business. The Boise company bought the assets of two businesses on the Hawaiian Islands — Hawaii Grower Products Inc. and Pacific Agricultural Sales and Services Inc. The purchase means Simplot will add three locations in Kapolei, Kahului and Kailua-Kona.
Simplot Grower Solutions has opened a fertilizer-blending plant Hermiston, Oregon.
• • •
Boise’s Agri Beef has launched the Ranch to Table education program, a free online course offering a life-cycle view of how beef arrives at tables across the world from the ranches of the Northwest. People who complete the course are eligible for 15 continuing-education hours from the American Culinary Federation.
Education
U.S. News & World Report ranked Northwest Nazarene University’s graduate-education degree offerings 123rd among the 188 top online programs in America
Government
The Innovation Initiative Committee of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials selected the Idaho Transportation Department’s employee-driven innovation program for its potential use by other states.
ITD says the program so far has produced 567 innovations, created $2.2 million in savings and efficiencies, saved 75,000 employee and contractor hours and led to 190 customer-service improvements.
The Idaho Transporation Department’s replacement of the 69-year-old Gold Fork River Bridge south of Donnelly, completed in late October, won a first-place award in the Structural Systems category of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Idaho’s Engineering Excellence Awards.
The project was designed and built in just six months, on time and under budget. Boise’s Concrete Placing Co. and Utah design firm Horrocks Engineers built a temporary bridge to keep traffic moving smoothly through construction.
Health care
Saint Alphonsus has opened the Saint Alphonsus Pediatric Specialty Care Clinic in the Mulvaney Building of the Saint Alphonsus Boise Campus, 1072 N. Liberty, Suite 200.
• • •
St. Luke’s Health System hospitals in Boise, Meridian and the Magic Valley received the 2017 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence from Healthgrades. St. Luke’s said the recognition places the hospitals in the top 5 percent for clinical excellence among more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
The St. Luke’s Health Foundation and Children’s Advisory Board have given Idaho Power a Luke Award for fundraising efforts for the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. The company has donated more than $250,000 since its first gift in 1984.
• • •
Eagle Acupuncture and its herbalists and acupuncturists Kristen and Tony Burrishas have moved to a new location at 507 S. Fitness Plaza, Suite 100, in downtown Eagle.
• • •
The Terraces of Boise, a retirement community, received Medicare certification for its first home in The Village, its skilled nursing and rehabilitation area.
Real Estate
Tresidio Homes of Boise won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz, a platform for home remodeling and design.
Services
Sport Clips Haircuts opened a shop in the Eagle Island Marketplace shopping center aat 1520 W. Chinden Blvd. in Meridian. It is owned by Jason Bowman, the chain’s Treasure Valley franchisee.
