Who’s buying, leasing in Treasure Valley commercial real estate: February 2017

Retail
Toni A. Filice 2007 Revocable Trust bought 3,435 square feet of investment retail space at 2143 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller.
James A. Kissler LLC bought a 2,400-square-foot retail building at 2450 Vista Avenue in Boise. LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller. Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Exclusive Wireless Inc., an authorized T-Mobile dealer, leased 2,000 square feet in Canyon Plaza Shop Center at 1860 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Brianna Miller of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Darin Burrell and Tim Thornton of Intermountain Commercial represented the landlord.
Exclusive Wireless Inc. also leased 2,100 square feet in Family Center Federal Way at 3527 Federal Way in Boise. Miller represented the tenant. Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.
Exclusive Wireless Inc. also leased 1,242 square feet in Eagle Promenade at 2976-3130 E. State St. in Eagle. Miller represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Boise Boba Tea leased 1,304 square feet in Eagle Marketplace at 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Suite 126, in Eagle. Bob Mitchell and Holly Chetwood of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
Krystal Nails & Spa leased 1,200 square feet in the Shops at Fred Meyer at East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the landlord.
DC-Tech Inc. dba DC-Tech, which sells and services electronics and computers, leased 1,160 square feet in Greenhurst Family Plaza at 2400 12th Ave. in Nampa. Mark Schlag of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Russ Vawter of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
World Finance Co. of Idaho LLC leased 917 square feet at 1027-1029 E. Kuna Road, Suite 123, in Kuna. Jennifer McEntee and Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific handled the transaction.
Office
Northwest Neurobehavioral Health leased 18,500 square feet under a build-to-suit agreement with developers of the Gramercy District in Meridian. NNH will occupy 13,500 square feet next summer with options to expand into the remaining space over time. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Mike Greene and Lenny Nelson of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the developer.
Universal American Mortgage Co. LLC, dba Eagle Home Mortgage, leased 9,345 square feet of office space in Sierra Plaza at 2965 E. Tarpon Drive, Suite 190, in Meridian. Scott Raeber of Colliers International and Kirk Adams of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Global Corporate Services represented the tenant. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.
Indy Real Estate Holdings LLC bought the 5,236-square-foot medical office building at 3109 S. Meridian Road in Meridian from SMS Management. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the buyer. DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller.
Idaho Music Academy leased 4,382 square feet at 1505 Tyrell Lane in Boise. Lease commencement was Nov. 1. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction.
Prairie Medical bought a 3,016-square-foot office building at 1809 N. Lakes Place in the Fairview Lakes Office Park in Meridian. Closing was in November. Mark Rhodes of Woodhouse Group represented the buyer. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the seller.
AgStar Financial Services leased 2,764 square feet at 1087 W. River St., Suite 100, in Boise. DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant. RMH Co. represented the landlord.
The Alzheimers Association leased 2,502 square feet in the Stonegate building, 2295 N. Cole Road, Boise. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Charlene Van Ostrand of the Sundance Co. represented the landlord.
Reve Exteriors leased 1,820 square feet at 701 S. Allen St. in Meridian. Occupancy was Dec. 26. Nick Schuitemaker and Mike Green of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.
Golden West Publications LLC subleased 1,600 square feet at 8310 W. Ustick Road, Suite 100, in Boise. Jennifer McEntee and Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific handled the transaction.
Dennis Paige bought a 1,578-square-foot office condo at 10500 Business Park Lane in Boise. Closing was in October. Jeff Dildine of Realty One Centre of Boise represented the buyer. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the seller.
Jenson Belts leased 1,392 square feet at 1509 Tyrell Lane, Suite 130, in Boise. Occupancy was Dec. 15, 2016. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction.
Riverstone Management Services leased a 1,360-square-foot office building at 5225 Overland Road in Boise. Jennifer McEntee and Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Karen Warner of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
First Federal Savings Bank expanded in November into an additional 1,115 square feet at 701 S. Allen St. in Meridian. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction.
Conquest Insurance of Boise subleased an 800-square-foot building at 8310 W. Ustick Road, Suite 200, in Boise. Jennifer McEntee and Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific handled the transaction.
Farmers Insurance leased 798 square feet at 1509 Tyrell Lane, Suite 190, in Boise. Lease commencement was Nov. 1. Wendy Shoemaker of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.
Agree Technology leased 759 square feet in the Eagles Building at 223 N. Sixth St., Suite 205, in Boise. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific handled the transaction.
Amrita Institute for Healing Arts leased 697 square feet in Hillcrest Business Center at 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 262, in Boise. Jennifer McEntee and Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Nick Brady of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Davis & Sanchez PLLC leased 554 square feet in Hillcrest Business Center at 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 162, in Boise. Jennifer McEntee and Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific handled the transaction.
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Boise leased 538 square feet in Hillcrest Business Center at 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 272, in Boise. Jennifer McEntee and Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Susan D. OldenKamp Counseling leased 196 square feet in the James Building at 704 Blaine St., Suite 2, in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers International handled the transaction.
Bank of England/ENG Lending leased space at 2525 N. Stokesberry Place in Meridian. Al Marino of Thornton Oliver Keller handled the transaction.
Industrial
Corson Distilling Systems Inc. subleased 37,320 square feet of industrial space at 2000 East Yamhill Road in Boise. Jake Miller and Harrison Sawyer of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific handled transaction.
BestDrive leased 17,114 square feet at 3939 Transport St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Peter Oliver and Mike Greene of Thornton Oliver Keller and Thomas Evans of CBRE Charlotte represented the tenant.
SBI Contracting Inc. leased 11,680 square feet at 11624 W. President Drive in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller handled the transaction.
Citrine Inc. leased 7,269 square feet at 4501-A Federal Way in Boise. Devin Ogden of Colliers International represented the landlord. Paul Basom of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the tenant.
Scout Technology Inc. leased 3,200 square feet at 11350 W. Executive Drive in Boise. Chris Pearson, Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller handled the transaction.
Broken Arrow Communications Inc., which builds and maintains cell towers, leased 2,184 square feet in Flex Work Space at 6145 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Mike Greene and Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller handled the transaction.
Land
Ryan Donahue bought 3.81 acres at 1330 E. Exchange St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Allan Brock of Keller Williams Realty Boise represented the buyer.
B&S Investments bought 1 acre at 6241 N. Linder Road in Eagle. LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer. Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the seller.
Meridian Hotel Partners LLC bought land at Grandview Station, 1401, 1407, 1467 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. Wayne Slaughter of Bristol Company LLC, Dave Winder and Chuck Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller.
Meridian Retail Partners LLC also bought land at Grandview Station, 1491 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. Slaughter and the Winders represented the seller.
James R. Wylie bought land at Grandview Station, 2976 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Slaughter and the Winders represented the seller.
