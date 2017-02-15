7 things coming up in the Treasure Valley that you should know

From fun on the slopes to serious stuff at the polls, here are six the things to watch for in the coming month.
1. Buy ski passes. All your favorite ski mountains start selling season passes the week of Feb. 20 — Bogus Basin through Feb. 26, Brundage and Tamarack through the first week of March. Adult pass prices are up at Brundage and Bogus, unchanged at Tamarack.
2. Sign up to Race to Robie. Online registration for the 40th annual half-marathon on April 15 begins at noon on Monday, Feb. 20, and could fill up in less than an hour. Go to robiecreek.com.
3. Hear from three leaders. The Idaho Business League’s Business Day is Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Riverside Hotel and Conference Center in Garden City. Tommy Ahlquist of the Gardner Co., will look back on 2008 and ask, “Are we in the middle of another bubble?” Other headliners include Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd and Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness.
4. Loser might pay. Unless the Idaho Legislature acts by March 1, an Idaho Supreme Court ruling will set a new “loser pays” system for attorney fees. The chairmen of the Idaho House and Senate judiciary committees co-sponsored a bill to fend off the change.
5. Hear Nampa’s mayor. Mayor Bob Henry will offer his annual State of the City address at 4 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Nampa Civic Center Theater.
6. Vote on school bonds. On March 14, the West Ada School District will ask voters to approve a 10-year, $16 million-a-year levy to improve school buildings. Boise will seek a $172 million school construction bond. Kuna wants a $40 million school construction bond and a $2.5 million supplemental levy.
7. See Idahoans’ artwork. Every three years, the Boise Art Museum shines a light on contemporary art with its Idaho Triennial. It starts Saturday, Feb. 18, and lasts through Sunday, July 16.
This list appears in the February 15-March 14, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required). The next Business Insider comes out Wednesday, March 15.
