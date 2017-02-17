How VRigami's software works

Everyone will have a last day at work. Mark Daly says that looks scary for many Americans, but employers can help. This video accompanies Daly's column for the September-October 2016 edition of the Statesman's Business Insider magazine.
Boise-based Albertsons created this video to share what the company's Baton Rouge-area employees were going through in August, when record rainfall caused massive flooding. The floods left many of Albertsons' Louisiana employees without homes. CEO Bob Miller traveled down to the stores to meet affected workers and pushed a company-wide effort to help them.
Lisa Riley says medical expenses would have bankrupted her family without insurance provided by her husband, J.P. Riley, a journeyman sheet metal worker. With journeymen tradesmen in demand, she says young adults should consider a career in the trades despite having to ride out hard years when construction slows.
This video shows how a Fi-Bar 50,000 filament tow, once converted, has the unique characteristic of being able to withstand about 3,000 degrees Celsius without completely burning up. Plain carbon fiber would not have been able to withstand such a demonstration, likely failing in the first few seconds.
Darrel T. Anderson, President and CEO of Idaho Power, asks the Idaho legislature to examine how business can better interact with education. Video and survey made possible by the law firm of Stoel Rives LLP.