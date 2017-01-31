Achievements by Treasure Valley people at work: January-February 2017

To see photos of people in this roster, see the January-February, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine.
Advertising & Marketing
CLM Marketing and Advertising in Boise has promoted 16-year agency veteran Max White to associate creative director.
Agriculture
The Leadership Idaho Agriculture Foundation has announced these Treasure Valley participants in Class 37, with sessions to be held throughout the next four months: Brenna Christison, Boise; David Claiborne, Boise; Drew Cruickshank, Payette; Jason Downs, Kuna; JME England, Emmett; Nic Gibson, Meridian; Jason Keller, Nampa; Ryan Penny, Parma; Casey Schoonhoven, Weiser; Jen Uranga, Wilder; Katie Williams, Grand View; and Carrie Wontorcik, Boise.
• • •
Michael Ball of Caldwell won national first- and second-place awards in the Irrigated Reduced Till and Irrigated Double Crop divisions of the 2016 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest in Idaho.
• • •
The J.R. Simplot Co. has selected Troy Bolt to lead the development of its supply chain and procurement functions in Simplot’s AgriBusiness Division. Bolt previously was an executive vice president at Sulvaris and an executive at Viterra.
• • •
The Idaho Cattle Association hired Cameron Mulrony as executive vice president, succeeding Wyatt Prescott. Mulrony lives in Wilder.
Associations
Scott Madison, executive vice president and general manager, Intermountain Gas Co. and Cascade Natural Gas Corp., is the 2017 chairman of the board of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. Brad Street, president of Albertsons’ Intermountain Division, is chair-elect.
The 2016 chairman, Ann Nelson, audit partner at KPMG, will stay on the board as immediate past chair.
• • •
The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho announced recipients of the 2016 COMPASS Leadership in Motion awards:
Leadership by Example, Elected Official: Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas.
Leadership in Practice, Professional: Jeff Barnes, city of Nampa.
• • •
The Idaho Economic Development Association gave Randy Shroll, a senior development specialist in Boise for the Idaho Department of Commerce, the 2016 Bob Potter Lifetime Achievement Award.
Banking
Ralynn Berggren has been named operations officer at the Eagle branch of D.L. Evans Bank. Berggren has 27 years of banking experience.
Michael Combs has been named branch manager of the Fairview branch of D.L. Evans Bank. Combs has 15 years of banking experience.
• • •
Mountain West Bank has named Tom Jorgensen as manager of the Boise Cole Road branch at 80 S. Cole Road. Jorgensen has 15 years of banking experience, including 10 in management.
• • •
Idaho Independent Bank has named Dean A. Piotrowski vice president and senior commercial loan officer in the Boise Branch. Piotrowski has 25 years of banking and finance experience.
Anniversaries at D.L. Evans Bank in the Treasure Valley:
Five years: Neil Ault, operations officer (Nampa branch), and Eddie Cornejo, senior teller (Boise West State Street branch).
Ten years: Don Evans, vice President Branch Manager (Boise Emerald and Cole branch); Marcia Thielen, teller (Meridian branch); Jim Ostyn, investments representative (Treasure Valley/Western Idaho area); Mary Coe, branch specialist (Boise Fairview branch); Andrea Walden, operations officer (Boise Emerald and Cole branch); and Bonnie Johnstone, teller (Treasure Valley area).
Joshua Vincent has been promoted to personal banker at the Caldwell branch of D.L. Evans Bank.
• • •
U.S. Bank has promoted Chris Jeppsen to private banking managing director for its Private Client Group in Boise.
Jeppsen has been with U.S. Bank since 2004, most recently as district manager and commercial banking relationship manager in Pocatello.
Education
The College of Western Idaho has named Patrick Tanner assistant vice president of enrollment and student services, effective Jan. 25. Tanner comes from Penn State University, where he was director of student affairs at the university’s campus in York, Pennsylvania.
• • •
The University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences has added Brent Olmstead, an Idaho agricultural lobbyist and policy adviser, to its leadership team. Olmstead will be the assistant dean for government and external relations, succeeding Rich Garber, who retired. Olmstead will be based in Boise.
• • •
Jennifer Hackwith is the new coordinator in Meridian of Idaho State University’s accelerated nursing program, which allows students to earn a second bachelor’s degree in an intensive 12-month program. Hackwith is a health provider and educator with more than 30 years of experience.
Financial Services
Northwest Farm Credit Services State President Blair Wilson of Nampa received the Northwest Regional Cooperative Award for services to cooperatives.
Food & Beverage
Wes Hamilton has joined Boise Centre as executive chef. He has worked at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming and led kitchens at Jenny Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park and The Westbank Grill at the Four Seasons Resort in Jackson Hole.
Government & Politics
Mayor David Bieter has appointed Darrin Harris, a technology professional with 25 years of leadership and technical experience, to lead the city of Boise’s Department of Information Technology. Harris will oversee a department with an $8.6 million budget and 56 employees.
• • •
College of Idaho alumna Aliza Auces, of Nampa, was accepted for a fellowship with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in Washington, D.C. She is the second person ever chosen from Idaho. Auces wants to go to medical school.
• • •
Judith Bittick, of Boise, has been appointed by Gov. Butch Otter to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
• • •
Gallatin Public Affairs has sold its Idaho government relations practice to Boise lobbyist Martin Bilbao at Bilbao & Co. and its Idaho strategic communications and public affairs practice to Portman Square Group under the direction of Emily Baker.
Bilbao has been a Gallatin principal since 2014 and Baker a partner and shareholder since 2013.
Baker and Bilbao, Idaho natives, will own and operate independent firms and will remain as Of Counsel with Gallatin along with current Of Counsels, Marc Johnson and Paulette Pyle.
Associate Natalie Podgorski will stay through March, when Gallatin will close its Boise office. Gallatin has offices in Seattle, Olympia, Spokane, Portland and Salem.
• • •
The Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP), regional economic development organization for the Boise Metro, announced board leadership for 2017.
Todd Cooper, senior vice president and Idaho Region business-banking manager at Wells Fargo Bank, leads the The Boise Valley Economic Partnership as chairman of the board.
Cece Gassner, director of economic development for Boise State University, is the chair-elect.
• • •
Ada County Commissioner Dave Case was elected by his fellow commissioners to serve as chairman of the board.
• • •
Paul Woods will be the president of the Ada County Highway District for 2017, appointed by a vote of the ACHD Commission.
Gov. Butch Otter named Chris Jensen, manager of the State Division of Building Safety’s Region 3, to succeed Kelly Pearce as the agency’s administrator.
Jensen has been the southeastern Idaho regional manager for 10 years, supervising 36 employees. Pearce retired at the end of 2016 after 10 years leading the division.
Health care
Misty Thomas has been named chief nursing officer at the new 87-bed St. Luke’s hospital under construction in Nampa.
Thomas served most recently as vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital at the Vintage, a 106-bed acute care facility in Houston.
• • •
Eagle Dental Care, formerly owned and operated by Dr. Joel E. Courtial, is having its grand reopening as it transitions to a new dentist.
Dr. Chris Thomason took over sole responsibility of the practice in September 2016. Thomason has been practicing dentistry in Boise and Meridian for eight years.
• • •
Jared G. Heiner, M.D., a board-certified urologist, has joined Idaho Urologic Institute. Heiner has practiced adult urology in the Treasure Valley since 2006.
• • •
Dr. Chris Keller joined the St. Luke’s Health System’s West Region Board of Directors.
Keller is a nephrologist at the Boise Kidney and Hypertension Institute and is the managing partner of practice and director of clinical operations.
• • •
Eric Stride will join St. Luke’s FitOne as executive director of signature events.
FitOne raises money for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. Stride most recently was director of events for Peter Jacobsen Sports in Portland.
Insurance
Ralph Woodard will join Blue Cross of Idaho as chief financial officer on Jan. 23. He comes from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, where he was treasurer and chief risk officer.
• • •
United Heritage Insurance in Meridian has named Todd H. Gill executive vice president and chief financial officer of United Heritage Mutual Holding Co. and its subsidiaries, United Heritage Financial Group and United Heritage Life Insurance Co. He has previously served as senior vice president and CFO.
• • •
Donna Cejalvo, vice president of business development at Pets Best Insurance Services LLC in Boise, has been selected as one of Pet Age Magazine’s “40 Under 40” award recipients.
Law
Chris Humphrey has joined Stoel Rives LLP’s real estate and construction practice group in Boise. Humphrey received his law degree in 2014 from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2011 from Linfield College.
Kelly Roberts has joined Stoel Rives in Boise as director of litigation technology support. Roberts comes from DTI, a global legal process outsourcing company; and before that was a paralegal at Stoel Rives.
• • •
Perkins Coie has added Philip Maier to its Boise office as an associate working in the private equity practice. Maier earned his law degree from Notre Dame Law School and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.
Media
Impact Radio Group has promoted Curtis Booker to program director for KZMG-FM, “My 102.7.” Booker joined Impact in January 2016 as assistant program director and on-air talent. He is also on-air talent on sister station KWYD “Wild 101.”
Impact also promoted Joey Jenkins to program director for ESPN Boise, KNFL 96.5 FM and 730 AM. Jenkins joined Impact in March as producer, phone screener and board operator for all local programming on ESPN Boise. He now hosts The Drive from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekday afternoons with co-host Alex Gold.
Nonprofits
The Redside Foundation, a Boise nonprofit that helps Idaho outdoor guides with mental-health and other needs, has appointed Emerald LaFortune as executive director.
LaFortune was the foundation’s media coordinator. LaFortune received a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and nonprofit administration in 2013 from the University of Montana.
• • •
The Idaho Humanities Council, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has named Boise resident Garry Wenske to a three-year term on its 18-member board of directors. Wenske, an adjunct professor, is executive director of the Frank Church Institute at Boise State University.
• • •
Alison Garrow has been named Idaho area manager for Guild Education, part of the statewide veterans initiative Mission43 to help military, military spouses and veterans through online degree programs.
Garrow, a native of Dallas, is a former Air Force avionics technician and an Air Force spouse at Mountain Home Air Force Base.
The initiative is supported by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation in Boise.
• • •
The Land Trust of the Treasure Valley has named Julia Rundberg as development and communications manager. Her first major project will be to manage the Les Bois Film Festival on March 4.
Rundberg spent the last 10 years guiding local nonprofits, as the director of the Idaho Botanical Garden and then the City Club of Boise.
• • •
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance has elected officers for 2016-17: Bill Bodnar, president; Debbie Wachtell, president-elect; Jan Bennetts, vice president; Stephanie Westermeier, secretary; Jodi Whittaker, treasurer; and Darrel Anderson, past president.
• • •
Scott Jones has joined the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho for a three-year term.
Jones is the vice president of sales for Regence BlueShield of Idaho and has served on the RMHC’s marketing committee for the past year.
Officers elected for 2017 include: Luke Sturdy, president; Darren Kyle, vice-president; Chris Comstock, secretary; Sue Quint, treasurer and Joshua Evett, past president.
Real Estate
Dave Cadwell has rejoined Colliers International, the Boise commercial real estate agency.
Cadwell first joined Colliers in early 2000, then opened his own real estate brokerage and development company, then taught high school economics and coached sports, and then returned to Colliers last fall.
Other
A book by retired Ada County Detective, Ryan Pacheco “Raising Net-Safe Kids,” reached No. 1 in the Parenting and Family Reference on Amazon’s New Release Best Seller list in January. The book is designed to be a resource to help parents and guardians make sure their kids’ online experiences are safer.
