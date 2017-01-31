Good deeds by Treasure Valley companies: January-February 2017

This story appears in the January-February 2017 edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine.
Banking
Northwest Christian Credit Union has donated $512,980 to Northwest Nazarene University over 20 years for scholarships from a percentage of purchases made through the credit union’s Visa cards.
The credit union also accumulated 1,500 shoeboxes in 2016’s Operation Christmas Child and donated them Shoebox Day.
Media
KTVB held its annual 7Cares Idaho Shares and collected $240,000 from companies and 32,720 pounds of food from Tyson Foods.
Real Estate
The Boise Regional Realtors Community Foundation gave nine Ada County nonprofits more than $25,000 raised at fundraisers including the Give-Back Charity Golf Tournament and an online auction at the annual Circle of Excellence Awards Gala.
Retail
Albertsons delivered 1,518 holiday meals to The Idaho Foodbank, which distributed them to needy families. The shipment was part of Albertsons’ “Santa Bucks” campaign, in which customers donated at the register by rounding up their purchases or adding $1, $5 or $10.
The Fuel Your School program donated $250,000 to fund 322 teacher’s classroom projects, including 176 in science, technology, engineering and math, at 113 public schools in Ada and Canyon Counties.
Fuel Your School is a collaborative effort by Chevron, Texaco, Jacksons and Gem Stop. A portion of October fuel sales was donated to fund teachers’ projects via DonorsChoose.org.
Transportation
Bob and Sherry Holman, owners of Holman Transportation Services Inc., a carrier in Caldwell, donated 50 EMPWR survival coats, costing $100 each, to Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise. The coats are made for chronically homeless people who are shelter-resistant, and they can double as sleeping bags and carry bags.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355
Comments