Achievements by Treasure Valley companies: January-February 2017

This roster appears in the January 18-February 14, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Agriculture
The Feed Mill in Meridian has been certified as organic by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. The Feed Mill, built in 1911, produces feed developed by Jim Zamzow for poultry, horses, cattle, swine, goats, sheep, llamas and small animals.
Associations
The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho announced these 2016 COMPASS Leadership in Motion awards for supporting Communities in Motion 2040, the regional long-range transportation plan for Ada and Canyon counties:
Leadership in Practice, Private Business: The Riverside Hotel.
Leadership in Government: Broadway Bridge Project, Idaho Transportation Department.
Aviation
Jackson Jet Center at the Boise Airport has been named an authorized service center for the Beechcraft King Air 90, 200/250, 300/350 and Cessna Caravan turboprops, as well as the Beechcraft Baron and Beechcraft Bonanza piston aircraft.
Construction & Design
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry of Idaho announced its 2016 award winners, including:
Remodeler of the Year (Category 3, $1,000,001 or more in annual sales): First Place, Gammill Construction.
Supplier of the Year: Chf Home Furnishing.
Photo Competition: Fine Kitchens and Baths; Gammill Construction; Keilty Construction; Levco Builders; Renaissance Remodeling; Strite design+remodel and Wood Windows.
Education
Military Times has ranked Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa among its best colleges for veterans in 2017.
NNU was ranked No. 4 in the U.S. for private universities and No. 19 for four-year public/private universities and colleges overall. It is the only Idaho university in the rankings.
Engineering
Power Engineers Inc., a Hailey business with an office in Meridian, designed and provided other services for a new battery energy storage system for California’s Imperial Irrigation District, one of the largest such storage systems in operation in the western United States.
Government
The Idaho Transportation Department won a pair of American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials President’s Awards, and the agency was recognized for earning two of the top three spots for projects in public voting this fall across the country.
▪ The first AASHTO award was for finding a solution to foster federally mandated safety inspections on a bridge over the Dworshak Reservoir in north-central Idaho and to balance that with federally protected osprey nests.
▪ The second recognized the GARVEE program, a major investment in the state’s roads and bridges during the last decade. GARVEE is an acronym for Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle bonds, which are backed by future federal highway aid.
The 59 GARVEE projects were delivered on time and under budget, and they greatly increased traffic capacity and dramatically improved safety, ITD says. GARVEE added about 120 miles to the state highway system for congestion relief, added or replaced 41 bridges, and built or improved 14 of the state’s busiest interchanges.
▪ In the People’s Choice awards, Idaho’s GARVEE program and Pocatello’s South Valley Connector finished among the top three in public voting nationwide.
The People’s Choice awards are a joint effort of AASHTO, the AAA motor club and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Health care
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – I-84 & Garrity received accreditation for chest-pain care from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care.
Chateau De Boise, a Holiday Retirement community, was recognized by SeniorAdvisor.com as part of the “Best of 2017 Awards.”
The Idaho Small Business Development Center has honored Dr. Reed Linenberger and Dr. Sohaila Maleki for success with their Habitat Veterinary Hospital, 3082 S. Bown Way, Boise.
The business began in 2006 as a retail pet shop. It is now a full-service hospital for dogs, cats, birds and exotic species. It has six doctors and 12 associates.
Law
Perkins Coie LLP has been recognized by Microsoft Corp. as one of the top three law firms in Microsoft’s FY16 Law Firm Diversity Program.
Manufacturing
Champion Home Builders has received Awards for Excellence in Home Design from the National Association of Home Builders for two projects produced at its Weiser plant.
The Lodges on Vashon Island, in Washington’s Puget Sound, topped the multifamily category. Snake River Cabin, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, topped the “Modular Home Less than 2,000 Square Feet” category.
Sales & Marketing
Impact Sales LLC, a Boise sales and marketing agency for companies in the consumer packaged-goods industry, has acquired Harlow-HRK Sales & Marketing Inc., an Ohio agency.
Impact Sales is owned by CI Capital Partners LLC, a New York private equity firm, and by Impact Sales management.
Services
The Invisible Fence brand gave Invisible Fence of the Treasure Valley, an authorized dealer owned by Carrie Cornils, a 2016 National Dealer Circle of Excellence Award.
Technology
The Idaho Department of Commerce has announced two research-commercialization grants to universities under the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) program:
▪ Boise State University will receive $194,003 for research in the development of a managed pollination solution, using prediction methodologies and protocols to detect the optimal alfalfa seed crop bloom with industry partner Kairosys.
▪ Boise State will also receive $260,435 for design of a spectroscopic reflectometer that will assist industry partner Fiberguide.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355
Email news items for Achievements by Treasure Valley Companies to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual pictures are welcome. All submissions become property of the Statesman.
Comments