‘Deal hound’ Boise office agent says knowing competitors’ moves helps her — and them

This is the second of four profiles of Treasure Valley commercial real estate agents in a special commercial real estate section in the January 18-February 14, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. The first is here.
The mechanics of leasing and brokering deals haven’t changed much in Jennifer McEntee’s 17 years in commercial real estate. But McEntee, director and office specialist at the Boise office of the international Cushman & Wakefield agency, says she has refined her approach in recent years by making sure clients have several contacts in her office so they never feel left in the dark.
“We team on more deals than in the past,” McEntee says. “If one of us is unavailable, there are two or three other team members aware of the particulars of the deal who can talk with the client.”
McEntee, 44, has worked in a handful of sales, leasing, marketing, management and brokerage jobs at Treasure Valley firms, giving her a well-rounded perspective on the market. Her stops included RFR Properties, W.H. Moore Co., Grubb & Ellis, Colliers International and Clegg Investments Properties.
She is a founding member and president of the Idaho chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women. The nonprofit serves as a networking platform and advocates for women in the industry, commissioning studies on topics including the gender pay gap and promotion opportunities.
Cushman & Wakefield agents and brokers have a lively but respectful competition with the other commercial real estate firms in town, she says.
“Having an idea what your competitors are up to is really an advantage,” she says. “If you have a client in need of space, and no one in the office has much, it’s an easy call to one of our competitors to find out their availability.”
We are seeing growth in housing and infrastructure, which will support continued growth in commercial properties. Jennifer McEntee, director at Cushman & Wakefield
Jen Mace, director of operations at Cushman & Wakefield, describes McEntee as a “deal hound.” McEntee says she takes a laid-back approach to clients but works closely with them.
“It’s me. It’s not my assistant. It’s not anybody else,” she says. “Start to finish, nothing gets passed off.”
In 2016, McEntee had more commercial property sales than leases, which she says is a reversal from her norm.
“Rates are really low,” she says. “People are starting to understand it’s sometimes better to buy if you’re going to stay in a building.”
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
Comments