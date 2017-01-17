A look ahead: 5 things coming up in the Treasure Valley that you should know

Five events coming up in the next month you should know:
1. Entertainment: International jazz artist and Idaho resident Curtis Stigers’ “One More for the Road” album releases Friday, Jan. 20.
2. Science: A Dinosaur Named Sue, the largest and best-preserved Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton in the world, opens at the Discovery Center of Idaho in Boise on Saturday, Jan. 21.
3. Health care: Open enrollment ends for health insurance plans on the Your Health Idaho exchange on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
4. Meridian: Mayor Tammy de Weerd will deliver her annual State of the City Address at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Meridian Middle School. Her speech likely will discuss achievements and the city’s rapid development.
5. Art: Held every three years, Boise Art Museum’s 2017 Idaho Triennial will feature 41 works by 21 Idaho artists. The exhibition runs from Feb. 18 through July 16.
