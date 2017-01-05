Good deeds by Treasure Valley companies: December 2016-January 2017

This roundup appears in the December 21, 2016-January 17, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Automotive
Peterson Chevrolet donated $21,000 to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute to help pay for mammograms for women who don’t have insurance or are underinsured — $100 for every vehicle sold in October.
Food & Beverage
Dutch Bros Coffee of Boise and Dutch Bros. Coffee of Meridian donated $24,513 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County to benefit at-risk youth. The funds were raised from Dutch Bros. annual Buck for Kids Day, when $1 from every drink sold was donated to local organizations.
Dutch Bros Boise celebrated its newest location at 777 Main St. in Boise by raising $3,013 on Nov. 30 for the Boise Rescue Mission’s River of Life Men’s Shelter.
Real Estate
Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. collected 10,363 pounds of nonperishable food in October at its branches in Boise, Eagle, Meridian, and Nampa for The Idaho Foodbank and the Star Outreach Program.
The branches also garnered $10,487 in donations from employees and customers and contributed $6,100 from the branches’ revenue for the Foodbank.
Retail
The WinCo Foods Foundation made a $17,346 donation to The Idaho Foodbank.
• • •
Albertsons and its customers donated 2,832 holiday meals to recipients of The Idaho Foodbank as part of the “Turkey Bucks” campaign, which enables customers to round up their purchases or make $1, $5 or $10 donations.
Albertsons, in partnership with Hormel Foods, donated 360 premium Homel Hams to Boise Rescue Mission’s Ministry Center Warehouse to help stock the mission’s freezer for Christmas.
• • •
Stinker Stores customers donated $51,614 this holiday season for The Idaho Foodbank, and Stinker added $25,000 in a match.
Services
Clothesline Cleaners of Boise/Eagle/Meridian gave the Boise Rescue Mission 600 men’s suits and other clothing items donated by customers to help job-seekers at the mission. Clothesline cleaned and pressed the items so they will be ready to wear.
Technology
Micron employees donated 912 turkeys and 324 hams to The Idaho Foodbank for holiday meals. Micron provides employees their choice of a ham or a turkey each year, and many donate them.
