Achievements by Treasure Valley companies: December 2016-January 2017

Aviation Jackson Jet Center at the Boise Airport has been named an authorized service center for the Beechcraft King Air 90, 200/250, 300/350 and Cessna Caravan turboprops, as well as the Beechcraft Baron and Beechcraft Bonanza piston aircraft. Education Military Times has ranked Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa among its best colleges for veterans in 2017. NNU was ranked No. 4 in the U.S. for private universities and No. 19 for four-year public/private universities and colleges overall. It is the only Idaho university in the rankings. Engineering Power Engineers Inc., a Hailey business with an office in Meridian, designed and provided other services for a new battery energy storage system for California’s Imperial Irrigation District, one of the largest such storage systems in operation in the western United States. Food & Beverage Rembrandts, a coffee house in a former church at 93 S. Eagle Road in downtown Eagle, has reopened after a remodeling.Government The Idaho Transportation Department won a pair of American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials President’s Awards, and the agency was recognized for earning two of the top three spots for projects in public voting across the country this fall. The first AASHTO award was for finding a solution to foster federally mandated safety inspections on a bridge over the Dworshak Reservoir in north-central Idaho and to balance that with federally protected osprey nests. The second award recognized the GARVEE program, a major investment in the state’s roads and bridges during the last decade. The 59 GARVEE projects were delivered on time and under budget, and they greatly increased traffic capacity and dramatically improved safety, ITD says. GARVEE added about 120 miles to the state highway system for congestion relief, added or replaced 41 bridges, and built or improved 14 of the state’s busiest interchanges. GARVEE projects were delivered at an accelerated pace and at lower costs than anticipated. GARVEE is an acronym for Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle bonds, which are backed by future federal highway aid. In the People’s Choice public voting awards, Idaho’s GARVEE program and Pocatello’s South Valley Connector — a collaborative project in southeast Idaho that improves commerce, safety and the mobility of drivers — both finished among the top three in public voting nationwide. The People’s Choice awards are a joint effort of AASHTO, the AAA motor club and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Health care R. Scott Thomas, D.O., has opened Mountain Pine Dermatology PLLC at 1576 W. Deer Crest St., Suite 100, in Meridian. • • • Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — Mountain Valley in Kellogg, is one of four recipients of the 2016 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Mountain Valley is the first nursing center to receive a Baldrige Award.The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award is presented annually by the president of the United States for quality achievement and performance excellence. “For a small facility in Idaho to earn our nation’s most prestigious award for quality is an amazing feat,” says Marybeth Butler, the center’s executive director. • • • West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell has opened a $2 million MRI suite that allows patients to use an iPad to customize their environment with video, lighting and sound. The hospital renovated 700 square feet of existing space and added 1,200 square feet. Meridian’s Engineered Structures Inc. was the contractor. The Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – I-84 & Garrity received accreditation for chest-pain care from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. Manufacturing Dee Pickett, a former world champion all-around cowboy, has opened a new office and manufacturing center for his Western Specialty Structures LLC at 8314 Highway 44 in Middleton. The company sells and installs tension-fabric structures. Champion Home Builders has received Awards for Excellence in Home Design from the National Association of Home Builders for two projects produced at its Weiser plant. The Lodges on Vashon Island, in Washington’s Puget Sound, topped the multifamily category. Snake River Cabin, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, topped the “Modular Home Less than 2,000 Square Feet” category. Nonprofits Simply Cats Adoption Center, Boise’s cageless, no-kill feline adoption center, was chosen to have its story shared through the Jackson Galaxy Foundation’s Monthly Mojo Program in December. Jackson Galaxy, known as the Cat Daddy, is the host of Animal Planet’s “My Cat from Hell.” Real Estate CBH Homes received a bronze honor in the building industry’s 2017 National Housing Quality Awards and was featured in the October edition of Professional Builder Magazine.Retail Boise Diamond Ring has opened a new store at 3123 S. Bown Way in East Boise’s Bown Crossing. The owners are Carl Stapp and Tami McIntyre. This is their second location. The first is in Star.Services Closetbox has expanded into Boise. The company offers secure warehouse storage with a free pickup and on-demand delivery to the greater Boise area including Fruitland, Eagle, Caldwell, and Nampa. The warehouse is at 3340 S. Denver Way. + The Invisible Fence brand gave Invisible Fence of the Treasure Valley, an authorized dealer owned by Carrie Cornils, a 2016 National Dealer Circle of Excellence Award. Technology The Idaho Department of Commerce has announced two research-commercialization grants to universities under the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) program: ▪ Boise State University will receive $194,003 for research in the development of a managed pollination solution, using prediction methodologies and protocols to detect the optimal alfalfa seed crop bloom with industry partner Kairosys. ▪ Boise State will also receive $260,435 for design of a spectroscopic reflectometer that will assist industry partner Fiberguide.
