Achievements by Treasure Valley people at work: December 2016-January 2017

To see photos of people in this roster, see the December 21, 2016-January 17, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the e-edition (subscription required).
Agriculture
Robert McNutt has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. in Eagle, effective Jan. 16. McNutt will report to Tom Werner, president and CEO. McNutt has 30 years of finance leadership experience.
John Gehring will continue as interim chief financial officer through January to ensure a successful transition.
Lamb Weston separated from Chicago-based Conagra Brands on Nov. 9.
Architecture
Steve Christiansen has been named president of LCA Architects of Boise, succeeding Steve Simmons, who becomes special projects coordinator.
Christiansen earned a master’s degree in architecture and a bachelor’s degree in design, both from Arizona State University. He joined LCA as a project architect in 1994 and became a stockholder in 1999.
LCA was founded in1972 and has grown to 31 employees, including five managing partners.
Associations
An interview with Candy Troutman, program manager of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy chapter in Meridian, was featured in the Dec. 1 edition of YEA’s national newsletter. The Meridian chapter is a service of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.
Banking
Helen Johnson, commercial loan officer at D. L. Evans Bank’s Meridian branch, was recognized as the 2016 Volunteer of the Year by the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. Johnson is active in the chamber and the Meridian Lions Club.
Education
Idaho State University emerita professor Susan Swetnam has published her eighth book about Christmas traditions, “A Season of Little Sacraments, Christmas Commotion/Advent Grace” with Liturgical Press of Collegeville, Minn.
Government & Politics
Veritas Advisors LLP, a Boise public policy, government and political affairs, issues-management and general consulting firm, added Mark A. Dunn as a partner, created a new role for returning founding partner Gregory S. Casey Sr.
After 24 years with the J.R. Simplot Co., Dunn recently retired as vice president of government affairs. He will represent client interests before Congress and federal agencies in Washington, D.C., establishing a presence for Veritas there.
Casey, an Idaho native, had been working in and out of Washington, D.C. for the last three decades. He recently retired after 16 years as president and CEO of the Business Industry Political Action Committee, or BIPAC.
They join the Veritas Advisors partnership of John Watts, Elizabeth Criner and Ken Burgess.
Bonnie Alexander, former chief clerk of the Idaho House of Representatives and owner of Legislative Lab LLC, has launched “Inside the Dome,” a subscription-based online tool for learning about Idaho’s legislative process.
Gov. Butch Otter appointed Eric Fredericksen as state appellate public defender. Fredericksen, who earned his law degree from the University of Idaho in 2002, had been interim SAPD since Sara Thomas left the agency in July to become administrative director of Idaho’s State Courts.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden hired former Boise State Radio News Director Scott Graf as director of constituent affairs.
Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness won the 2016 Navigator Award in the “Agency and Department Chiefs” category from Route Fifty, a digital news operation for government executives.
Health care
The proposed Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine in Meridian has filled six leadership jobs and completed its board of directors.
The new hires are:
▪ Rita Getz, Ph.D., senior associate dean for learner outcomes and assessment.
▪ Gregg Lund, D.O., associate dean for clinical affairs.
▪ William “Perry” Baker, Ph.D.; associate dean for academic affairs.
▪ Suzanne Frederick, M.S.N., assistant dean for external affairs.
▪ Mattie Bendall, assistant dean for student affairs.
▪ Thomas Fotopoulos, D.O., assistant dean for osteopathic integration.
The board includes:
▪ Chairman John Goodnow, CEO of Benefit Health System in Great Falls, Montana.
▪ Dan Burrell, a Santa Fe, New Mexico, investor who founded a medical school at New Mexico State University and whose Burrell Group is founding the Idaho college.
▪ Tracy Farnsworth, president and CEO of the Idaho college.
▪ Arthur C. Vailas, president of Idaho State University, the college’s public partner.
▪ Rex Force, vice president for health sciences at Idaho State University.
▪ Brent Phillips, CEO of Regional Health in Rapid City, South Dakota.
▪ Robert Hasty, dean and chief academic officer.
