Good deeds by Treasure Valley companies: November-December 2016

This roundup appears in the Nov. 16-Dec. 20, 2016, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Banking
Sixty-five Mountain West Bank employees and 40 volunteers painted hallways and park benches, pulled weeds, create park trails, sorted donated items and more as part of the bank’s seventh annual “Day of Caring” community service project.
• • •
D.L. Evans Bank employees from the Treasure Valley area and their family members participated in the Light the Night Walk for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fundraiser on Oct. 6, raising $6,270.
Financial Services
Perspective Wealth Partners, a Boise registered investment adviser, awarded $500 college-savings scholarships to eight randomly drawn participants in the YMCA’s Harrison Classic, a kids-only race. The scholarships went to Griffin Cook (10 and older group), Amaya Killeen (9 years old), Kai Yano (8 years old), Kyle Kovarik (7 years old), Severin Gerlach (6 years old), Wyatt Harsch (5 years old), Jazmyn Henry Hines (4 and under group), and Bowen Toomey (wheelchair group).
Food & Beverage
Dutch Bros stores in the Treasure Valley raised $20,040 throughout October to support the advancement of breast cancer research and patient support. Each store donated $5 from every specialty “Be Aware” travel mug sold.
• • •
The Ram Restaurant and Brewery participated in the annual Ales for ALS campaign, raising $1,570 at its Boise and Meridian restaurants for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease. Ram’s “IPA 4 ALS” small-batch seasonal IPA was on tap at all company locations. One dollar from each frosty pint sold was donated.
Health
St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital received $75,000 from the FitOne 5K, 10K and Half Marathon after nearly 10,000 people participated in this year’s run/walk event on Sept. 24. The money will help pay for a new St. Luke’s Children’s Pavilion in Downtown Boise and for healthy-lifestyle efforts for children.
Media
Together Treasure Valley, a new partnership of 22 local companies and agencies launched by the Idaho Statesman, has donated $3,000 each to public libraries in Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Garden City, Meridian and Nampa. The partners chose to make the $18,000 in library donations for its first community-benefit project after soliciting ideas from the public.
The Statesman’s partners are Agri Beef Co., Albertsons Cos., the Boise Airport, Boise State University, Bronco Motors Inc., CBH Homes, Colliers International, Engineered Structures Inc., Gardner Co., Holland & Hart LLP, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power/Idacorp, the Idaho Wine Commission, Intermountain Gas Co., Jacksons Food Stores, Oppenheimer Development Corp., Regence BlueShield of Idaho, Saint Alphonsus Health System, Scentsy, St. Luke’s Health System and United Heritage Insurance.
Real Estate
Coleman Homes has announced donations totaling $30,000 to support three local charities — One Church One Child ($20,000), The Boys & Girls Club of Ada County ($5,000), and Sleep in Heavenly Peace ($5,000).
The donations are the result of Coleman Cares, the company’s yearly initiative encouraging employees to vote for Idaho nonprofit organizations that apply to receive charitable contributions.
Technology
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA), a Boise nonprofit serving those whose lives have been touched by domestic violence, recently received a HopeLine from Verizon grant of $10,000 to expand its work.
Email news items for Good Deeds by Treasure Valley Companies to bizcom@idahostatesman.com.
