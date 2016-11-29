Achievements by Treasure Valley companies: November-December 2016

Banking
KeyBank was named Best Bank for Startups in Money Magazine’s 2016-17 list of best banks. KeyBank was recognized for its Business Reward Checking, which is a noninterest-bearing account that rewards clients with discounts on products and services.
• • •
Idaho Independent Bank was recently named among the top 1 percent of community banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking. The award was given to 60 of America’s 6,000 community banks for strong community banking.
• • •
D. L. Evans Bank held a grand opening of the bank’s newest branch building at 9191 Blaine St. in Caldwell.
Commercial Real Estate
The city of Boise and the Boise City/Ada County Continuum of Care, the federally designated homeless services providers in the region, recognized companies that have worked to bring more mixed-income and affordable housing opportunities to Boise.
Threee businesses received the Lasting Environments Awards:
Parklane Property Management, which offers the Idanha Building apartments and the Magnolia, State Street and Homestead apartments among its affordable-housing options in the Boise area. The Idanha was built over 100 years ago as a premier hotel in Downtown Boise. Parklane owner Ken Howell, an architect, reconstituted the hotel into an apartment building.
Tomlinson & Associates, whose apartment offerings include the Woodbine, Barton, Greenbriar and Oak Park complexes.
Civic Plaza, a 299-unit apartment complex that opened 14 years ago next to the Ada County Courthouse.
Three businesses were awarded the Innovative Enterprises Awards:
Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp., which develops and manages affordable housing. Its apartment complexes include Trailwinds in Garden City, Pioneer Square, Wylie Station and Franklin Grove.
Northwest Integrity Housing Co., which serves on the Continuum of Care executive committee.
Even Stevens, a Salt Lake City sandwich-shop chain that opened a Boise shop in April. For every sandwich sold, Even Stevens donates a sandwich to a community partners to feed people in need. Partners include The Idaho Foodbank, Boise Rescue Mission, Corpus Christi House and St. Vincent De Paul.
Direct Marketing
Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd presented the 2016 Meridian Stars Award for Business of the Year to Scentsy.
The award recognized the Meridian wickless-candle company’s support for Baldapalooza, a small nonprofit whose annual musical funraiser benefits Idaho children battling cancer.
Education
With a $100,000 grant from the NASA Applied Science Program, researchers at Boise State University are teaming up with Idaho State University and NASA to try to determine the economic and social impacts of a wildfire recovery geographic information systems program.
• • •
The University of Idaho College of Law was named the No. 8 best-value law school in the country by PreLaw Magazine. The college rose from being listed as an “A- Best Value School” on the annual list to the top 10 this year. U of I was boosted by a decrease in debt load among its graduates and an increase in post-graduation employment outcomes.
• • •
University of Idaho College of Engineering researchers Daniele Tonina and Ralph Budwig received a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study ways plants help streambeds clean pollutants and the impact of vegetation in river restoration. The grant also will help them develop a STEM curriculum for fifth and sixth graders.
• • •
The New Horizon Academy’s Boise Avenue Center has been accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
Entertainment
CMoore Live, a Boise concert promoter, was ranked 22nd in U.S. ticket sales during the third quarter by Pollstar, a concert-industry trade magazine. Pollstar said CMoore Live sold more than 484,000 tickets.
Government
The Idaho Division of Aeronautics was recognized for 25 years of reaching out to high school students about career options in aviation through the Aviation Career Education Academy.
The Aviation Education award was presented to Aeronautics Administrator Mike Pape at the annual meeting of National Association of State Aviation Officials.
• • •
The Ada County Highway District’s “Bottom Feeder” device has received national recognition in the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council’s “Build a Better Mouse Trap Innovation Initiative.” Seven ACHD employees created the device, which allows crews to clean out large plugged drainage pipes and culverts quicker and better.
• • •
The Idaho Library Association named the Caldwell Public Library and its director, Lacey Welt, as the best in the state for 2016.
The library was named Public Library of the Year; and Welt was named Librarian of the Year. The association’s Friend of the Year award went to Maryann Cole, of the Friends of Caldwell Public Library.
• • •
The Idaho Department of Commerce has received $388,500 from the U.S. Small Business Administration to boost export opportunities for small businesses. This is the fifth consecutive year the department has received such funding.
• • •
The Idaho Department of Labor was awarded a $1.09 million U.S. Department of Labor grant to improve the process of connecting dislocated workers, unemployment insurance claimants, the long-term unemployed and other job seekers to all available services.
Health care
West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell has received its fifth consecutive “A” grade in the biannual Hospital Safety Score published by The Leapfrog Group.
The designation recognizes performance in meeting patient safety guidelines.
West Valley Medical Center has received several honors from Healthgrades, an online health care resource.
Among them is the Joint Replacement Excellence Award for 2017, a designation that places the hospital in the top 10 percent of health care facilities nationwide for joint replacement surgery.
• • •
Family Home Care, a provider of hourly in-home private care to hundreds of families in Washington and Idaho, has acquired AtHome Care, a Boise-based provider of in-home services owned by J. Wayne Irish.
The combined company will employ about 400 people and serve over 600 families in the two states.
• • •
Specialty care at several of St. Luke’s hospitals in Idaho is among the best in the nation, according to a new report by Healthgrades.
Honored this year for exceptional care are St. Luke’s Boise, Meridian, Magic Valley, Wood River and McCall, all of which showed year over year improvement.
Hospitality & Tourism
Shore Lodge in McCall has been recognized in Condé Nast Traveler’s 29th annual Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the “Top Resorts in the West.”
Shore Lodge was ranked third among 15 premier resorts in the West and was the only Idaho property to be included in the ranking of 1,402 best travel experiences of 2016.
Manufacturing
Woodgrain Millwork Inc., a Fruitland manufacturer of mouldings, doors and windows, has purchased Triwood, of Americus, Ga.
Woodgrain Millwork will integrate Triwood its manufactured-housing and recreational-vehicle component offerings.
Retail
Jacksons Food Stores has opened a store at 10962 Highway 20/26 in Caldwell.
Services
U-Haul Company of Idaho Inc. announced that Boise Bench Market, 2207 W. Overland Road, owned by Eric Lowe, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
Technology
The winners of the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards have been announced:
▪ Commercialized Innovation of the year: Night Vision Compatible Lightning by Blue Wolf.
▪ Consumer Product of the Year: Probiotic MELT Organic Buttery Spread by Prosperity Organic Foods.
▪ Early-Stage Innovation of the Year: E–RECOV by Idaho National Laboratory.
▪ Innovative Company of the Year: Wilderness Wireless.
▪ Innovator of the Year: Kenton Lee, founder of Because International.
The awards were presented in October in Boise by Stoel Rives LLP, Trailhead and the Idaho Technology Council, and supported by Deloitte.
Centene Corp., which serves government-sponsored health care programs, has chosen Clearwater Analytics in Boise to provide investment accounting, reporting and analytics.
Transportation
A public-private partnership between Valley Regional Transit and Enterprise Rideshare will expand vanpool opportunities in Canyon County and in southwest Idaho.
The partnership is a component of VRT’s CanyonRide Commuter Van program, a collaborative effort to provide organizations in Canyon County and adjacent areas in Southwest Idaho with the resources to start or expand vanpool programs.
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution pictures are welcome. All submissions become property of the Statesman.
Comments