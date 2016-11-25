How Idaho’s lawyer workforce is changing, in charts and by numbers

Idaho’s demographics are changing, and so are the demographics of its lawyers.
More attorneys licensed by the Idaho State Bar are going inactive or heading into retirement. The bar’s annual report shows a growing number of people seeking admission to practice in Idaho — enough that Treasure Valley attorneys say they’re confident their clients will be well-served by the next generation of lawyers.
But there are obstacles. More attorneys are practicing into their 70s and 80s. That prompted the bar to convene a task force on older lawyers transitioning out of practice. Bar personnel also traveled the state this year to talk with members about retirement and aging.
By the numbers
21 Practice sections in the Idaho State Bar
369 Members in the business and corporate law section, which is the bar's largest
51.1 Percentage of Idaho State Bar membership over age 50
23 Percentage of Idaho lawyers in private practice with no formal written succession plan in place as of 2016, according to an informal survey
