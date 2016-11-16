Share your photos, videos of Treasure Valley business people with Business Insider

We want to begin a new Business Insider feature showing pictures of Treasure Valley people in business in moments with other people. We will publish a selection of these in online galleries and on the printed page.
Newspapers and magazines have run social-event photos for generations. We want to give this old but enduring idea a contemporary twist. Now that phones with cameras are ubiquitous, we hope to tap you, and your friends and colleagues, to share pictures and brief videos.
We are seeking images of company parties and fundraisers, yes, but also of people in other settings. Think fun walks and runs, sports events, tree lightings, food drives and other charitable efforts, dedications and other ceremonies. Good selfies are welcome. So are stills and short videos by professional photographers or videographers.
Include the names of people shown and their job titles whenever appropriate. Double-check the spellings and titles. Include the name of the event, its date and place. Say who took each picture or video so we can credit it correctly. State briefly that you give us permission to publish it. If you share a photo or video that someone else owns, please have that person email us permission.
A few tips: Don’t overcrowd your images. A photo of more than four or five people can feel cluttered. Move in close to your subjects and fill the frame with them. Consider the background: It’s best to avoid lining up your subjects against a wall. Try to avoid shooting into a sunny window from indoors. Send the biggest image files your phone offers.
Email your picture(s) to business@idahostatesman.com with subject line “Picture(s) for Business Insider.” If it’s a video, share a YouTube link with us so we can download it.
David Staats: 208-377-6417, @DavidStaats. This column appears in the Nov. 16-Dec. 20, 2016, edition of the Idaho Statesman's Business Insider magazine.
