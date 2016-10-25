Achievements by Treasure Valley people at work: October-November 2016

To see photos of people in this roster, see the Oct. 19-Nov. 15 2016, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the e-edition (subscription required).
Agriculture
Calla Chapin and Greg Kreller recently joined United Dairymen of Idaho, the parent of the Idaho Dairy Council.
Chapin and Kreller work in the Meridian headquarters as a wellness coordinator and integrated communications manager, respectively, for the dairy council.
Chapin earned a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences from the University of Idaho in May.
Kreller earned a bachelor’s degree in photo communications from Texas Tech University.
Architecture
Tracie Boyer, who originally worked for CSHQA in 1994-95, has returned to the Boise architectural firm as an architect-in-training III.
She earned a bachelor’s degree of architecture in 2003 from the University of Idaho.
Jason Cline, a senior project manager at CSHQA, has earned his Idaho license to practice architecture.
Cline joined CSHQA in 1996 and has 23 years of experience.
Associations
Meg Carlson, president and CEO of Prosperity Organic Foods in Boise, has been elected chairman of the Arid Club executive committee.
She succeeds Marshall Garrett, who is self-employed.
• • •
Boise Young Professionals has named the finalists for the Idaho Young Professional Awards.
For the first time, BYP expanded the awards statewide. Idaho businesses were invited to recognize young professionals who demonstrated exemplary leadership, professionalism and service.
The finalists include:
Young Citizen of the Year: Sarah Maycock, Adecco; Dave Sherman, T-O Engineers; and Karlee May, Downtown Boise Association.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Kelsey Miller, Shift Boutique; Steve Wieland, Wieland Perdue Attorneys; and Kristin Cole, Soundwave Events.
Young Professional of the Year: Lindsey Pontious-Brist, KeyBank; Jennifer Hetherington, TSheets.com; and Sophie Sestero, Fahlgren Mortine.
Young Leader of the Year: Wyatt Schroeder, CATCH Inc.; Nick Grove, Meridian Library District; and Jeff Heath, Business Interiors of Idaho.
Best Next-Generation Workplace: Fahlgren Mortine, City of Boise and Happy Family.
Winners will be announced at the BYP annual gala on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The gala marks BYP’s 10-year anniversary.
Also, BYP’s Sage Award will be presented to Ben Quintana, senior manager of the Center for Learning & Development at St. Luke’s Health System and a Boise City Council member. Quintana, a founder of Boise Young Professionals, has supported it since its inception.
Banking
J.V. “John” Evans III, executive vice president/regional credit officer of D.L. Evans Bank in Boise, was elected 2016-17 chair of the board of directors of the Idaho Bankers Association. Evans, a fifth generation Idaho banker, began his career with D.L. Evans Bank in 1992 as a part-time bookkeeper and teller.
Other newly elected officers of the board include the immediate past chair, Don Melendez, Idaho regional president of Wells Fargo, Boise. Treasure Valley directors include Justin Smith, regional president, U.S. Bank, Boise; Lori Dizes, senior vice president, region manager, U.S. Bank, Boise; and Toni Nielsen, Western Idaho regional president, Zions Bank, Boise.
• • •
Idaho Independent Bank promoted Mike Sautebin to branch manager of the Star branch. Sautebin joined IIB in January as a commercial loan officer. He has 12 years of banking and lending experience.
Idaho Independent Bank promoted Clay Haylett to commercial loan officer at the Meridian branch. Haylett joined IIB in May 2013 as a personal banking representative.
Brad Lish has been promoted from commercial loan officer to vice president and branch manager of the Eagle branch of D.L. Evans Bank. Lish has been with D.L. Evans Bank for four years and has been in banking for 32 years.
Education
Cassie Shelton, German teacher at Mountain View High School in Meridian, has been named an Idaho Foreign Language Teacher of the Year 2016-17 by the Idaho Association of Teachers of Language and Culture.
• • •
The Idaho STEM Action Center, part of the governor’s office, is honoring two teachers who champion science, technology, engineering and mathematics while connecting students with industry leaders to mentor projects and provide career guidance.
Caldwell teacher Melyssa Ferro and Boise teacher Sonia Galaviz were named the 2016 winners of the Industry’s Excellent Educators Dedicated to STEM awards, or INDEEDS.
Ferro is a science teacher at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell who has taught science to sixth through 10th graders in the district for 16 years. She was named Idaho’s 2016 Teacher of the Year and received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in 2015.
Galaviz, STEM coordinator at Garfield Elementary in Boise since 2013, has taught in Treasure Valley schools for 12 years. A Boise State Writing Project Fellow, she is among five teachers nationwide receiving a Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence from the NEA Foundation next February.
With support from the Discovery Center of Idaho, the STEM Action Center will present both teachers checks for $2,000 and give $2,000 to each of their schools to fund STEM initiatives. The awards will be presented at the Idaho Innovation Awards gala on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Boise Centre.
• • •
The College of Western Idaho has hired Mark Browning as vice president of communications and government relations.
Browning had held a comparable position at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene since 2012. He has also been a communications and legislative officer for the Idaho State Board of Education and a news director for KBOI-TV (Channel 2) in Boise.
• • •
Huntington Learning Centers Inc. announced that franchisee Brian Riddick, owner of Huntington Learning Center in Boise, received the International Franchise Association’s Franchisee of the Year award, honoring excellence in franchising.
The association says Huntington is one of 4,282 franchise businesses in Idaho that provide 45,600 jobs, or 9.5 percent of the state’s private sector, non-farm jobs.
Food & Beverage
Chandlers Steakhouse Wine Director Ryan Robinson has been named an advanced sommelier by the Court of Master Sommeliers, making him one of only 1,200 in the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand, and the first from Idaho.
Robinson joined Chandlers in July with 10 years of industry experience. Robinson passed the three-day advanced-sommelier test in April in Portland.
Government
Kimber Russell-Simmons of Boise has been appointed by Gov. Butch Otter to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
Russell-Simmons owns Kinja Consulting and is a retail territory manager for Stinker Stores.
• • •
The Idaho Commerce Department has created a Business Retention and Expansion team. Jake Reynolds, of Boise, a department veteran, will be its manager.
An Idaho native, Reynolds joined the department in January 2013 as an international trade specialist and was promoted to senior trade specialist earlier this year.
Hospitality & Tourism
The Inn at 500 Capitol has hired Amy Parrish as corporate sales manager.
Parrish has 12 years of hotel sales and catering expertise and is a Boise State University Alumni Association board member and treasurer of the Southwest Idaho Travel Association board.
Law
Amani Floyd, Yudong Kim, Matthew Montgomery and Grace Witsil have joined Holland & Hart’s Boise office to develop the firm’s trade compliance, patent and corporate practices.
Floyd earned her law degree from the University of Southern California.
Kim received a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Duke University and a law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law.
Montgomery received his law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.
Witsil received her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law.
Nonprofits
The board of the Snake River Alliance, an Idaho environmental nonprofit, has hired Wendy Wilson as executive director.
Wilson is a longtime resident of Boise and founder and former executive director of Idaho Rivers United. She later joined River Network, a national environmental organization, and was executive director of Idaho-based Advocates for the West in 2013-15.
• • •
Tony Torres has been named the Idaho area manager for Hire Heroes USA, part of the statewide veterans initiative Mission43, supported by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation in Boise.
Torres is a native of Buffalo, N.Y. and continues to serve as a Special Forces Green Beret. Since his arrival, Hire Heroes USA has placed 43 veterans and military spouses into Idaho businesses with an average starting salary above $50,000.
Public Relations
Bonnie Shelton, a former reporter for KTVB-TV (Channel 7) in Boise, is joining Gallatin Public Affairs as an associate in the Boise office.
Real Estate
Dallas residential mortgage originator PrimeLending has hired Cathy Leamy as a mortgage loan originator in the Meridian office.
Leamy has 30 years of mortgage industry experience.
• • •
Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group has hired three new real estate agents in the Eagle office.
Ernie Gentile worked 35 years in sales before receiving his real estate license.
Holly Terpstra is an Idaho native who has held her real estate license since 2004.
Kyle Tilton, an Idaho native, is a new licensee whose previous experience includes six years as a paralegal in a real estate law firm.
• • •
John Yancey has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Meridian office.
He has lived in Idaho for more than 20 years.
• • •
Katrina Wehr, 2016 president-elect of Boise Regional Realtors and managing broker of Keller Williams Realty Boise, is among 19 people selected to participate in the 2017 National Association of Realtors Leadership Academy.
Technology
ClickBank, an internet retailer of digital products in Boise, has named Mick Wiskerchen as chief operating officer.
Wiskerchen has 25 years of experience, including leadership roles at start-ups and Fortune 100 companies. He recently was an executive business partner at Micron Technology.
• • •
CenturyLink Inc. has hired Megan Griffin in Boise as market development manager, overseeing public relations, media relations, community engagement and local marketing for Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
She has 14 years of experience in the technology sector.
• • •
The Idaho Technology Council has added Mark Willden, Dana M. Herberholz and David Jenson to its executive board and Jeet Kumar and Adam Guyton to its board of trustees.
Willden is the chief information officer at Idaho Central Credit Union.
Herberholz is a registered patent attorney and shareholder with Parsons Behle & Latimer.
Jenson is the managing director and senior vice president of Fahlgren Mortine’s Boise office. He will serve as a strategic advisor for communications and marketing.
Kumar is the CEO and co-founder of In Time Tec.
Guyton is vice president at PayneWest Insurance.
Katsilometes retires from Idaho State
Bessie Katsilometes retired Sept. 16 from Idaho State University after 30 years, most recently as associate vice president of university programs at the ISU-Meridian Health Science Center.
She was instrumental in the construction and development of the Meridian campus, which opened in 2009 and now offers more than two dozen graduate, undergraduate and doctoral programs in the health professions.
As associate vice president, Katsilometes was in charge of daily operations of the campus, which serves more than 1,000 students and working professionals. She also oversaw the construction and design of the L.S. and Aline W. Skaggs Anatomy and Physiology Laboratories, which opened in fall 2015.
ISU School of Nursing Dean Miki Goodwin will serve as interim associate vice president of health sciences in Meridian pending a national search for Katsilometes’ successor.
