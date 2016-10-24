Achievements by Treasure Valley companies: October-November 2016

Agriculture
The J.R. Simplot Co.’s new Potato Processing Plant in Caldwell was recognized as the 2016 Industrial Project of the Year at the 31st Annual WateReuse Symposium in Tampa for advancing water reuse.
The plant can reclaim up to 1.7 million gallons of water a dayfor reuse in potato production. The remaining discharge irrigates crops or is eliminated through spray evaporation.
The plant also achieved the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Standard.
• • •
Farmers’ Cooperative Ditch Co. of Parma has received $500,000 in matching funds under the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
The money will help the Farmer’s Cooperative Ditch Co. carry out voluntary conservation in a 4,000-acre area over five years. The effort will include a 9-acre sediment basin and a water-quality monitoring plan to help the Lower Boise River.
• • •
USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service awarded a $250,000 Farmers Market Promotion Program grant to Jannus Inc. in Boise.
The money is intended to build capacity for refugee and Native American produce growers to market their products through farmers markets and community-supported agriculture, and to increase Idaho residents’ access to locally harvested products.
Automotive
Larry H. Miller Dealerships recently held a grand opening celebration for Larry H. Miller Honda Boise, which underwent reconstruction and added 39,399 square feet.
Education
The Boise School District has received the 2016 C. Everett Koop National Health Award from The Health Project, a nonprofit private-public consortium named for a former U.S. surgeon general.
The award recognizes a wellness program the district created in 2011 for its 3,000-plus employees. The district says the program produced evidence of positive changes in behaviors, improvements in biometrics associated with health risks and better mental health.
Evaluation of six years of medical claims data found that wellness-program participants cost significantly less than non-participants, the district said. For every dollar spent on wellness, the district reported saving $3.50 in health care costs. From 2009 to 2014, it reported no overall increases in health care costs.
• • •
Northwest Nazarene University has given the 2016 Eugene Emerson Award to Boise radio station 670 KBOI.
Since 2008, the station and NNU have cosponsored a monthly business breakfast nine months of the year. NNU also acknowledged the station’s parent company, Cumulus Media Inc.
Food & Beverage
McDonald’s of Southern Idaho has been named the official breakfast of the Boise State Broncos.
• • •
Southwest District Health selected 11 Southwest Idaho food establishments as Food Merit Awards for calendar year 2015. These winners were chosen from 1,340 inspected food establishments in Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties, representing the top 1 percent of food handlers.
Here are the Canyon County winners:
Establishments that cook to serve immediately: Taco Time in Caldwell and Qdoba in Nampa.
Full-service menu restaurants: Mr. V’s Restaurant in Caldwell and Applebee’s in Nampa
Rural Canyon County: Jackson’s Food Store No. 22 in Middleton
• • •
The city of Meridian has presented environmental stewardship awards to three local eateries that worked to prevent oil and grease from entering the city sanitary sewer system.
The 2016 Food Service Establishment Excellence Award was presented to Chick-fil-A at 2012 N. Eagle Road, the Hungry Onion at 334 Main St., and Red Pavilion at 1760 S. Meridian Road, Suite 102.
Chick-fil-A became the first two-time recipient of the award, having earned it in 2014. The Hungry Onion, established in 1963, is a Meridian staple and landmark burger outlet. The Red Pavilion, specializing in Mandarin Chinese food, opened its doors four months ago.
Government
The Idaho Department of Labor has received a $2.5 million grant to help improve employment opportunities for people with disabilities ages 14-24.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will be used to provide more training opportunities, build community partnerships and help youths transition from school to employment.
Health Care
The American Heart Association honored the St. Luke’s Health System and the Ada and Canyon County Paramedics for work treating severe heart attacks known as STEMIs, or ST-elevation myocardial infarctions, where heart muscle begins to die within minutes.
• • •
Saint Alphonsus has opened its first clinic in Star. The Saint Alphonsus Medical Group’s Star Clinic will house urgent care and family practice. It is located at 10717 W. State St., next to the Star City Hall.
Manufacturing
Interstate Trailers has had a grand opening of its new plant at 605 N. 39th St. in Nampa.
The new plant replaces a plant built more than a century ago that once housed Carnation Milk Co.
Interstate Trailers has been building enclosed cargo trailers in Idaho since 1995. It employs more than 100 Idahoans and more than 350 people nationwide.
Real Estate
Flynner Homes Design+Build, in Boise, has received certification as a B corporation, a business whose bylaws allow profits to be used to benefit employees, the community and the environment.
Services
Meridian cleaning company Freedommaid is offering franchise opportunities.
Freedommaid was established in 2008 by husband and wife Brent and Angie Haynes.
Technology
Finalists have been selected in the five categories of the 11th annual Idaho Innovation Awards. They are:
Commercialized Innovation of the Year: Axios Modular LED Lightbar System by ESG (ECCO Safety Group); Kount Central by Kount; and Night Vision Compatible Lighting by Blue Wolf.
Consumer Product of the Year: ICAP-USA Insulated Claddings by InsulStone; Inergy Kodiak Solar Generator by Inergy Solar; and Probiotic MELT Organic Buttery Spread by Prosperity Organic Foods.
Early Stage Innovation of the Year: E-RECOV by Idaho National Laboratory; Inergy Home Base+ by Inergy Solar; and Magnetic Shape Memory Micro Pump by Shaw Mountain Technology.
Innovative Company of the Year: Idaho Transportation Department; Wilderness Wireless and XCraft Enterprises.
Innovator of the Year: Kenton Lee, Founder, Because International; Tracy Lotz, CEO, LiveRez.com; and Matt Rissell, CEO, TSheets.
The awards will be presented by Stoel Rives LLP, Trailhead and the Idaho Technology Council at the Idaho Technology Council’s seventh annual Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Boise Centre. They are supported by Deloitte.
This story appears in the Oct. 19-Nov. 15 2016, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Good Deeds
Dutch Bros locations in Boise, Meridian, Garden City, Nampa, Caldwell, Payette and Ontario partnered with their community on Buck for Kids Day to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Dutch Bros Boise and Garden City donated $16,042 to the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County.
Dutch Bros Nampa and Caldwell donated $9,116 to the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa.
Dutch Bros Ontario and Payette donated $4,025 to the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley.
Dutch Bros Meridian donated $8,471 to the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County.
• • •
The Ada County Highway District hosted its 15th annual charity golf tournament, raising $160,000 for Operation Warm Heart, a nonprofit that provides emergency grants to offset financial hardship and crisis situations for active duty, Army and Air Force Reserve and National Guard personnel, their families, and civilian personnel at the Mountain Home Air Force Base and in the local area.
• • •
The Boise Regional Realtors board of directors donated $1,000 to the National Association of Realtors Relief Fund to help flood victims in southern Louisiana cover housing-related expenses.
Comments