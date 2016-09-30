Achievements by Treasure Valley companies: September-October 2016

Banking
Pioneer Federal Credit Union has broken ground on its 15th branch in Southern Idaho, the State Street branch at 5918 W. State St. in Boise.
Education
The University of Idaho has received a U.S. Department of Education grant for the Educational Opportunity Center in Boise. The five-year, $236,000-a-year grant will help the center give Idaho adults access and skills to pursue post-secondary educations. The center serves 1,000 Treasure Valley adults annually, said Meg Stephenson, director.
The College of Idaho has been named one of America’s best institutions in The Princeton Review’s 2017 edition of “The Best 381 Colleges.” The C of I scored high marks for its professors and its quality of campus life.
Firetail, a British strategic consulting firm, has named Boise State University one of 20 “Rising Stars” among world universities best positioned to challenge the higher education establishment on a global scale.
Energy
Altenergy Inc., a Charlottesville, Va., solar-energy installer with an office in Boise, ranked 295th on “Solar Power World” magazine’s annual list of top 500 solar contractors.
Engineering
Power Engineers Inc., a Hailey company with an office in Meridian, is leading a redesign of the College of Southern Idaho’s website to support students’ progress toward reaching their educational goals and the Twin Falls community college’s operations. The redesign is expected to take eight to 10 months.
Health care
West Valley Medical Center, in Caldwell, achieved national accreditation by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care for treatment of atrial fibrillation, chest pain and heart failure. West Valley said it is the only hospital in the Treasure Valley to meet the criteria for all three accreditations in 2016.
Meridian’s Ashley Manor is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a provider of memory care in small residential centers in Idaho, Colorado and Oregon. Keith Fletcher and Roger Malm, the founders, built their first eight-bed centers in 1996 in Nampa on Midland Boulevard and in Payette on Beverly Hills Road. Ashley built 23 centers in its first five years and has 59 now, with its 60th coming in Lakewood, Colo.
Manufacturing
Boise’s Flynner Homes Design+Build says it is the first custom-home design-and-build company in the world to be certified as a B Corporation. B Corps are businesses that aim in part to solve social and environmental problems. They are certified by the nonprofit B Lab.
Marketing
For the second consecutive year, Boise brand marketing firm Oliver Russell has been recognized by B The Change Media for positive impacts on employees. This award is based on an assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab.
Real Estate
Title Resource Group LLC, a title and settlement services provider, has acquired Boise’s TitleOne Corp. TitleOne, founded in 2000, now has 215 employees and 13 offices across Idaho.
The company will continue to operate under its current name. Former co-owner Mark Tidd will remain with TitleOne as chief executive officer, reporting to Neil Gulley, senior vice president of the western region for TRG. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Retail
Inc. magazine ranked LONECONE.com No. 235 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000. LONECONE.com, a retailer of adventure gear, was the list’s fastest-growing company in Boise, and second-fastest in Idaho.
LONECONE.com, founded in Rochester, N.Y. in 2009, relocated to Boise in 2014 and opened a storefront in Downtown Boise employing six people.
Stinker Stores has opened a new convenience store at the corner of Linder and McMillan Roads in Meridian.
Stinker Stores, privately owned since 1936, was bought in 2002 by Charley and Nancy Jones. Since then, Stinker has built and acquired about 30 new sites and now has 64 locations.
Services
The Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest has awarded a 2016 Torch Award for Ethics to Access Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., of Meridian. (Column, Page 20.) The company has 11 employees and is owned by Keith Lithander.
Tourism and Travel
Idaho Tourism, a unit of the state Commerce Department, won two National Council of State Tourism Directors Mercury Awards.
The “18 Summers” campaign won Best Digital Campaign and the “Vitamin ID” winter program was awarded Best Co-op Program. Boise advertising agency Drake Cooper orchestrated both efforts.
Launched in 2014, the 18 Summers campaign focuses on sharing the value and importance of taking family vacations and spending time together. The creative spark behind the “Vitamin ID” campaign centered on Idaho delivering sunshine and Vitamin ID to Seattle-ites during the gray winter months.
The Big Sky Conference and travel management firm SelectHospitality have agreed to provide housing for the conference’s championships. SelectHospitality, a Boise team-booking and travel-management service, will serve as the official housing partner for the Big Sky Conference Championships, outside of pre-existing agreements with other properties for select championships.
Good Deeds
Agriculture: The Idaho Dairy Council has given Idaho schools $130,530 for wellness programs and nutrition equipment. The Council has awarded grants to 41 Idaho schools, including $40,416 for 13 schools in the Treasure Valley.
Restaurants: In July, all three Chick-fil-A restaurants in Boise and Meridian hosted a weeklong fundraiser called “Chick-fil-A on a Mission” in support of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. Chick-fil-A collected $5,114 in donations from customers and donated 15 percent of its sales proceeds, for a grant total of $10,445.
