Achievements by Treasure Valley people at work: September-October 2016

To see photos of people in this roster, see the Sept. 21-Oct. 18, 2016, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the e-edition (subscription required).
Agriculture
Jerry Wright, former president and CEO of the United Potato Growers of Idaho, is retiring from United Potato Growers of America.
Wright will continue as CEO until the board finds a replacement. With principal United founder Albert Wada, an Idaho Falls potato farmer, Wright was a key organizer and recruiter for potato growers in Idaho, Colorado, the Columbia Basin, the Klamath Basin and Wisconsin. He who took over management of UPGA in December 2011.
Architecture
Fabian Pacheco has joined LCA Architects, of Boise, as an intern and is working toward his licensure as an architect. Pacheco graduated from the College of Western Idaho with an associate’s degree.
Willie Herd has been promoted to project manager. Herd joined LCA 14 years ago as a CAD professional.
• • •
Joshua L. MacTaggart has been elected an associate stockholder at CSHQA, a Boise architectural firm.
MacTaggart joined CSHQA in 2007 and has 14 years of experience. As a senior design architect III, MacTaggart heads CSHQA’s Environmental Design Team.
Associations
Canyon County Treasurer Tracie Lloyd was elected to serve on the executive board of the Idaho Association of County Treasurers. Lloyd also was recognized for completing 200 hours of continuing professional development.
Automotive
Automotive News recently honored Brady Peterson of Peterson Lexus in Boise with its “40 Under 40 award.” As general manager, Peterson has taken Peterson Lexus from selling 200 new and used units in 2011 to more than 700 units in 2015.
Banking
Jillian Boyle has been named treasury management specialist at Washington Federal in Boise. Boyle joined Washington Federal in 2009 through an Horizon acquisition and has 10 years of industry experience.
• • •
Julie Roberts has joined Idaho Independent Bank as vice president and commercial loan officer at the Caldwell branch. Roberts has 19 years of banking experience.
Tim Markham has joined IIB as assistant vice president and commercial loan officer at the Boise River branch. Markham has 18 years of banking and finance experience.
• • •
Logan Christensen has been named mortgage loan officer for D.L. Evans Bank at the Boise Downtown branch. Logan has five years of mortgage lending experience.
Education
Dean Kahler has joined the University of Idaho as vice provost for strategic enrollment management, effective Oct. 17.
Kahler comes from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he has served as the inaugural vice chancellor for enrollment management since 2012.
Kahler replaces Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Jean Kim, who left at the end of spring semester.
U of I President Chuck Staben wants to increase statewide enrollment by 50 percent by 2020.
• • •
Genny Gerke has been hired as the first full-time director of the Outdoor Program at College of Idaho.
A cross-country runner at the C of I, Gerke later earned her master’s degree from the University of Idaho. She has been an environmental education instructor at the MK Nature Center, a volunteer program coordinator for Friends of Zoo Boise, an education specialist/volunteer coordinator for the Peregrine Fund, a fire prevention technician/firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, and a mobile environmental education instructor for the McCall Outdoor Science School.
Engineering
Travis Pyle has joined Great West Engineering as manager of the Boise business unit.
Pyle has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from The University of Idaho and has 18 years of consulting experience focused on solid waste.
Michelle Langdon has joined Great West Engineering in Boise as project manager. Langdon has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Portland State University and an master’s in civil engineering from Norwich University. She has 12 years of experience specializing in waste management.
Financial Services
Sandy Dalton, of UBS Financial Services Inc. in Boise, was named by Barron’s as the top-ranked financial adviser in Idaho and one of the “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” in the United States.
• • •
Amanda Tew, Gavin Schaat and Heidi Carey have joined the Boise office of Eide Bailly LLP, a CPA and business-advisory firm, as tax associates.
Tew is a recent graduate of the University of Idaho, where she earned her master’s degree in accounting. Tew earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from BYU Idaho.
Schaat is a recent graduate of Idaho State University, where he earned his master’s degree in accounting. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from BYU Idaho.
Carey earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and supply-chain management from Boise State University.
Government
Idaho Voices for Children chose Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas as its 2016 Children’s Champion. He launched the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council in 1999, implemented the City of Caldwell’s Youth Master Plan in 2012, and helped launch Caldwell P-16, which provides preschool, after-school, and college and career readiness programs.
• • •
Larry Polowski has joined the Idaho Lottery as deputy director of sales. He most recently was sales director for KTRV Channel 12 in Nampa. Polowski succeeds Shannon Helppie, who retired after 24 years.
• • •
The Ada County Board of Commissioners has appointed Anthony Geddes as chief public defender to succeed Alan Trimming, who is retiring after 36 years with the county. Geddes is a trial attorney who has been with the Ada County Public Defender’s Office since 1995. The court-ordered services provided by the public defender are extended to people who cannot afford to hire an attorney.
• • •
Venetia Gempler is the new public affairs lead for the Boise National Forest. Previously, Gempler was the supervisory public affairs officer for the Bureau of Reclamation covering the states of Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Health care
W. Daniel Bradley, M.D., has joined the Spine Institute of Idaho as a fellowship trained, board-certifed orthopedic spine surgeon. Before moving to Idaho, Bradley practiced for 16 years at The Texas Back Institute in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
• • •
Amy Absalonson, a licensed clinical professional counselor in Boise, earned the Registered Play Therapist credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy.
Applicants must have a master’s or higher mental health degree, 150 hours of play-therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience, 500 hours of supervised play-therapy experience, and a license or certification from a state board of practice.
Insurance
Blue Cross of Idaho has promoted one person and has hired two people into vice presidencies.
Mike Reynoldson was promoted to vice president of governmental affairs. Reynoldson joined Blue Cross of Idaho in 2015 as the director of governmental affairs. He has 24 years of experience.
Sally Dimond was hired as vice president of health care operations. Dimond has 20 years of health care operations and nursing experience, most recently in Scottsdale, Ariz., where she served as vice president of clinical operations for two health systems.
Kathleen Whaley is vice president of service operations. Whaley has 15 years of operations management experience. She comes to Idaho from Saint Louis, where she worked in operations positions with Monsanto Co., Centene Corp., and Aetna/Coventry Healthcare Inc.
Law
Randall A. Peterman has joined Givens Pursley, in Boise, as a partner in the bankruptcy and commercial litigation practice groups.
• • •
Steven Schossberger has been elected to Hawley Troxell’s Board of Partners. The board also includes managing partner Nick Miller and partners Paula L. Kluksdal, Brad Miller and Tom Mortell.
• • •
Several Treasure Valley attorneys were honored at the annual meeting of the Idaho State Bar in Boise.
Six of them earned Service Awards for their contributions to the community and the legal profession. They are:
▪ Deborah Ferguson, of Ferguson Durham PLLC in Boise.
▪ Allan Bosch, of the Capitol Law Group in Boise.
▪ Yecora Leaphart-Daniels, of Idaho Power Co. in Boise.
▪ Celeste Miller, of McDevitt & Miller LLP in Boise.
▪ J. Walt Sinclair, of Holland and Hart LLP in Boise.
▪ Magistrate Judge David Manweiler, of Boise.
Four lawyers earned the Denise O’Donnell Day Pro Bono Award. They are:
▪ Christ Troupis, of Boise. He helped a client in immigration matters and provided 150 hours of pro bono work.
▪ Brooke O’Neil, of Law Alternatives PLLC, in Boise. She donated 130 hours to a grandmother who was seeking guardianship of two young grandchildren due to the mother’s incarceration.
▪ Penelope Gaffney, of Boise. She was honored for work with co-recipient O’Neil in the grandmother’s guardianship case. She worked directly with the client and contributed research, briefing and trial skills.
▪ Nate Peterson, of Boise. He worked 70 hours on three cases in the past year and spent 200 hours resolving matters left behind when a lead attorney at a firm died.
Three attorneys in the Boise area received the bar’s most prestigious recognition, the Distinguished Lawyer Award. They are Dale G. Higer, U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy J. Olson and S. Richard Rubin.
Another Boise attorney, David C. Cooper, was elected by members of the Fourth District Bar to serve a three-year term on the Idaho State Bar Board of Commissioners.
Manufacturing
The J.R. Simplot Co. named Trisha Arave manager of its phosphate operations plant in Pocatello.
Arave has worked at Simplot since 1995, most recently as a senior engineering manager. Arave graduated from Idaho State University in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and has held many positions at Simplot.
Marketing
Fahlgren Mortine, a national marketing and communications agency, has hired David Jenson and promoted Shea Andersen in its Boise office.
Jenson is managing director and senior vice president. He has 20 years of experience, most recently as a cofounder of Allan & Jenson, a marketing research and strategy consulting firm with offices in Boise and Los Angeles.
Jenson replaces John Curtis, who with his wife is embarking on a one-year church mission. Curtis opened the Boise office in 2013.
Andersen is a vice president. Andersen joined Fahlgren Mortine two years ago.
• • •
Drake Cooper has announced three hires in Boise:
▪ Liesle Jensen is a media buyer. Jensen received a bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2013 from the University of Idaho.
▪ Molly Horn is a project manager. Horn received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Boise State University in December. She was the digital marketing director for Proof Eyewear in Boise.
▪ Vina Rathbone is a project manager. Rathbone graduated from Willamette University with a degree in art history and anthropology.
Nonprofits
Brossy Reina has been named executive director of Boise at Home, a nonprofit that aims to help its members live independently as they age.
Reina, 69, is a recent transplant to Boise from southern California, where his career spanned 45 years in nonprofits and entertainment.
After two years in development, Boise at Home launched services and social activities to seniors in Boise and Garden City in February.
• • •
Laree Goodman has been named to the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. Goodman is owner of the Goodman Real Estate Team at The Brick Group Real Estate in Boise.
• • •
Boise resident Suzanne Stone of Defenders of Wildlife has been selected as a 2016 award winner of The Animal Welfare Institute’s Christine Stevens Wildlife Award.
Stone was honored for testing the E-shepherd collar as a nonlethal deterrent to predators to protect sheep in the Northwest.
Real Estate
Mike Grim has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Nampa office.
Grim is an Idaho native whose previous experience includes several years in banking.
Kendra Torres and Carl Keever have joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Eagle office.
Torres has been a Treasure Valley resident for 25 years.
Keever grew up in Boise and played football at Boise State University. He has been a real estate agent since 2004.
• • •
Five Doors Network with Keller Williams Realty, a nationwide real estate expansion team, has launched in Boise. Alissa Gamble was named the regional partner.
Gamble has 10 years of real estate experience.
• • •
Kristi Larson has been named partner at Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.
Larson has been with Thornton Oliver Keller since 2006 and is its brokerage services manager.
Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate says three office transactions it handled in Boise ranked in the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors’ Top 100 Office Transactions List of 2015.
Five agents, all SIOR members, contributed to the transactions:
▪ Patrick Shalz ranked 39th on the list with a 167,459-square-foot office lease on the Hewlett-Packard campus in Northwest Boise in July 2015.
▪ The sale of the 9th & Idaho Building, a 92,160-square-foot multi-tenant office building in Downtown Boise, in May 2015 secured the 71st spot for agents Mike Keller, Peter Oliver, and Michael Greene.
▪ Agents Al Marino and Michael Greene tied for 46th with a 147,657-square-foot office lease in Downtown Boise. They represented Washington Group Plaza, a complex at Park Boulevard and Morrison Knudsen Boulevard, in the lease to St. Luke’s Health System.
• • •
Boise Regional Realtors has hired Soren Dorius as director of government affairs. He succeeds Miguel Legarreta, who left to lead Associated Taxpayers of Idaho.
Dorius worked for U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson for the past four years, first as deputy campaign manager/finance director and then as a staff field representative.
Technology
The Idaho Technology Council has hired Heidi Jarvis-Grimes as vice president of development.
Jarvis-Grimes has 20 years experience in business development, strategic initiatives and industry relations. Previously, she was director of advancement for the College of Arts and Letters and strategic university initiatives at Idaho State University.
Utilities
At Suez, formerly United Water, in Boise:
Jarmila Cary has been promoted to director of finance. Cary has worked as an accounting manager and accountant in the water industry for 19 years.
Cathy Cooper has been named director of engineering. Cooper has worked as an engineering consultant in the water industry for 22 years, most recently as a principal engineer for SPF Water Engineering in Boise.
This roundup appears in the Sept. 21,-Oct. 18 2016, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Statesman.
Leadership Boise, a program of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, has announced the 54 members of the LB Class of 2018. Leadership Boise participants attend monthly day-long sessions to learn about the community.
The 54 are:
Lindsay Andrysiak, KPMG LLP.
Hazen Armstrong, Severn Winkle LLP.
Tami Beach, HP Inc..
Becky Bristol, Boise Police Department.
Ben Chaney, Northwest Bank.
Adam Christenson, Hawley Troxell.
Mitch Colburn, Idaho Power Co..
Hannah Derrick, HP Inc..
Paul Desaulniers, CenturyLink.
Pierson Dewit, Ada County Highway District.
Dennis Doan, City of Boise, Fire Department.
Tonja Dyke, Idaho Power Co..
Dylan Eaton, Parsons Behle & Latimer.
Lindsay Erb, CTA Architects Engineers.
Britteny Gardner, Wells Fargo Bank N.A..
Nathan Germann, Deere & Ault Consultants, Inc..
Gabe Gloden, Boise Contemporary Theater.
Erin-Todd Hansen, Healthwise Inc..
Andy Hawes, Western Pacific Timber LLC.
Jeff Heath, Business Interiors of Idaho.
Jacqueline Hickman, Zions Bank.
Lori Hilton, Bank of the Cascades.
Jeff Hodson, CH2M.
Brian Holleran, Givens Pursley LLP.
Erik Jensen, The CAPROCK Group.
Erika Judd, Jones Gledhill Furhman & Gourley P.A..
Sarah Kelley-Chase, City of Boise, Boise Library! at Hillcrest.
Charity Kennedy, PacificSource Health Plans.
Sarah Leeds, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho.
Dan Lister, Idaho National Guard.
Kelci Lucier, Strategies 360.
Madeline McConnell, Happy Family.
Joy McLain, Tetra Tech.
Mark Mills, Alliance Title & Escrow Corp..
Mitch Minnette, College of Western Idaho.
Donald Murray, Delta Dental of Idaho.
Cynthia Murray, Regence BlueShield of Idaho.
Natalie Nation, City of Boise, Boise Library! at Collister.
Mike Paananen, Ada County Clerk’s Office.
David Roberts, Boise School District.
Joshua Schlaich, Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Anthony Skeesick, Idaho Air National Guard.
Slade Sokol, Greener Burke Shoemaker Oberrecht P.A..
Nick Souba, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Melissa Steele, KeyBank N.A..
Elizabeth Sumner, Idaho Air National Guard.
Dana Swanson, Ivie & Associates.
Vladimir Terzic, Intermountain Gas Co..
Ben Thomas, Alliance Title & Escrow Corp..
Mo Valko, Boise Consumer Co-op.
Darcy Wagner, Echelon Group.
Jamie Wasko, HP Inc.
Carrie Westergard, Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Doug Woodruff, Capital City Development Corp.
LB has graduated more than 1,500 people since its inception in 1975, the chamber said in a news release.
Comments