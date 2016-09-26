Idaho’s top 8 private employers, and how Idaho wages lag nation’s

Employment by the federal and state governments far outstrips that by any individual business or nonprofit in Idaho. But in the private sector, health care and retail have dominated the list of Idaho’s largest employers for several years.
Annual listings in state bond documents show that nonprofit hospital giant St. Luke’s Health System and its local division, St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, have topped the list each year since at least 2011. Wal-Mart is a close second.
Both organizations’ Idaho workforces top those of iconic local companies such as J.R. Simplot Co., Micron Technology and Albertsons.
The employment figures are reported each year in statements prepared by the State Treasurer’s Office for potential investors in that year’s Idaho Tax Anticipation Notes, one-year, interest-bearing municipal securities that help the state finance current operations in anticipation of future tax receipts.
The same statements also compare Idaho’s average annual wage to the nation’s. This year’s statement compares 11 years’ worth of wages from 2005 through 2015. The national average is consistently higher, and the gap between Idaho and the nation is growing.
This story appears in the Sept. 21-Oct. 18, 2016, edition of the Idaho Statesman's Business Insider magazine as part of a special section on human resources and workforce development.
