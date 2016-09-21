54 Boiseans to take part in Leadership Boise sessions

Leadership Boise, a program of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, has announced the 54 members of the LB Class of 2018. Leadership Boise participants attend monthly day-long sessions to learn about the community.
The 54 and their employers are:
Lindsay Andrysiak, KPMG LLP.
Hazen Armstrong, Severn Winkle LLP.
Tami Beach, HP Inc..
Becky Bristol, Boise Police Department.
Ben Chaney, Northwest Bank.
Adam Christenson, Hawley Troxell.
Mitch Colburn, Idaho Power Co..
Hannah Derrick, HP Inc..
Paul Desaulniers, CenturyLink.
Pierson Dewit, Ada County Highway District.
Dennis Doan, City of Boise, Fire Department.
Tonja Dyke, Idaho Power Co..
Dylan Eaton, Parsons Behle & Latimer.
Lindsay Erb, CTA Architects Engineers.
Britteny Gardner, Wells Fargo Bank N.A..
Nathan Germann, Deere & Ault Consultants, Inc..
Gabe Gloden, Boise Contemporary Theater.
Erin-Todd Hansen, Healthwise Inc..
Andy Hawes, Western Pacific Timber LLC.
Jeff Heath, Business Interiors of Idaho.
Jacqueline Hickman, Zions Bank.
Lori Hilton, Bank of the Cascades.
Jeff Hodson, CH2M.
Brian Holleran, Givens Pursley LLP.
Erik Jensen, The CAPROCK Group.
Erika Judd, Jones Gledhill Furhman & Gourley P.A..
Sarah Kelley-Chase, City of Boise, Boise Library! at Hillcrest.
Charity Kennedy, PacificSource Health Plans.
Sarah Leeds, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho.
Dan Lister, Idaho National Guard.
Kelci Lucier, Strategies 360.
Madeline McConnell, Happy Family.
Joy McLain, Tetra Tech.
Mark Mills, Alliance Title & Escrow Corp..
Mitch Minnette, College of Western Idaho.
Donald Murray, Delta Dental of Idaho.
Cynthia Murray, Regence BlueShield of Idaho.
Natalie Nation, City of Boise, Boise Library! at Collister.
Mike Paananen, Ada County Clerk’s Office.
David Roberts, Boise School District.
Joshua Schlaich, Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Anthony Skeesick, Idaho Air National Guard.
Slade Sokol, Greener Burke Shoemaker Oberrecht P.A..
Nick Souba, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Melissa Steele, KeyBank N.A..
Elizabeth Sumner, Idaho Air National Guard.
Dana Swanson, Ivie & Associates.
Vladimir Terzic, Intermountain Gas Co..
Ben Thomas, Alliance Title & Escrow Corp..
Mo Valko, Boise Consumer Co-op.
Darcy Wagner, Echelon Group.
Jamie Wasko, HP Inc.
Carrie Westergard, Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Doug Woodruff, Capital City Development Corp.
Leadership Boise has graduated more than 1,500 people since its inception in 1975, the chamber said in a news release.
David Staats: 208-377-6417, @IDS_DavidStaats
Comments