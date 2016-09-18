Who’s moving in Treasure Valley commercial real estate: September 2016

Retail
CycleBar leased 2,955 square feet of retail space in The Village at Meridian at 1900 N. Eagle Road, Suite G-135, in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant.
Starbucks Corp. leased 2,200 square feet of retail space on Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce handled the transaction.
Mountain Pine Dermatology PLLC leased 1,720 square feet of retail space at 1576 W. Deer Crest St., Suite 100, Meridian. Its opening is expected in November. Jeffrey Hall of Northwest Commercial Advisors represented the landlord. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the tenant.
Papa Murphy’s Company Stores Inc. leased 1,645 square feet of retail space at 6887 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Bob Mitchell and John Stevens of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Bryant Jones of Colliers International represented the tenant.
NPC International Inc. leased 1,492 square feet of retail space in the Country Club Plaza at 4504 W. Overland Road in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce represented the tenant and Jen McEntee and Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce represented the landlord.
Shogun Sushi, a restaurant that features sushi and other Japanese and Korean dishes, leased 1,450 square feet of retail space at the Family Center on Federal Way in Boise. Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller handled the transaction.
Boise State University dba Bronco Shop leased 1,429 square feet of retail space at 182 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., No. 10, in Twin Falls. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce handled the transaction.
DKAK LLC dba Black Rock Coffee Bar leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 1604 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce represented the landlord. Ramona Hildebrand of Capital Commercial Properties represented the tenant.
Lotus Massage Spa leased 1,250 square feet of retail space in Meridian Marketplace at 450 S. Meridian Road, Suite 95, in Meridian. Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Holly Chetwood of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant.
iQue Repair LLC leased 1,186 square feet of retail space in the Mason Creek Retail Shops at 2959 S. Eagle Road, Suite 100, in Meridian. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp of KW Commercial represented the tenant.
Blue Line Guns, which sells guns, ammunition and related accessories, leased 1,184 square feet of retail space in the Fairview Milwaukee Plaza, Suite 1447, in Boise. Mark Schlag and Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Jeff Thomsen represented the tenant.
Office
Inclusion Inc. leased 13,692 square feet of office space at 3451 Copper Point Drive in Meridian. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Scott Feighner and Clay Anderson of Colliers represented the landlord.
Universal American Mortgage Co. LLC dba Eagle Home Mortgage leased 9,345 square feet of office space in Sierra Plaza at 2965 E. Tarpon Drive, Suite 190, in Meridian, with commencement estimated Dec. 1. Scott Raeber of Colliers and Kirk Adams of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Global Corporate Services represented the tenant. Universal also leased 3,257 square feet in Lincoln Plaza, 2950 Magic View Drive, Suite 140, in Meridian. Sam Martin of RE/MAX Executives represented the tenant. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord in both transactions.
Maximus Inc. leased 6,000 square feet of office space in the IPTV Building at 1455 N. Orchard St. in Boise. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Steve Winger of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Crossroads Business Development Inc. leased 3,812 square feet of office space in United Heritage Building II, 704 E. United Heritage Court, Suite 200, in Meridian. Commencement in August. Chase Erkins of Lee and Associates represented the tenant. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.
LS Idaho leased 3,755 square feet of office space at 2710 Sunrise Rim Road in Boise. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Jim Hosac of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
Ria Fox Inc. leased 3,610 square feet of office space in the Synergy Building at 13960 W. Wainwright in Boise. Chrissy Smith and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce handled the transaction.
Sage International School of Boise leased 3,607 square feet of office space at 1513 Tyrell Lane in Boise. Commencement in June. John Stevens of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.
Keller Associates Inc. leased 2,903 square feet of office space at 272 S.W. 5th St. in Meridian. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller handled the transaction.
RDK Corp. dba Shadow Trackers leased 2,800 square feet of office space in Redstone Springs Building at 640 E. Franklin Road in Meridian, commencing in May. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction.
Great West Engineering Inc., based in Helena, Mont., has leased 2,500 square feet of office space from Miller and Harr at 3363 Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. Gary Bates of Michener Investments LLP handled the transaction.
MBA Administrators LLC leased 2,464 square feet of office space in Generations Plaza II at 830 Main St., Suite 200, in Meridian, commencing in May. Rhonda Garland of Cushman Wakefield represented the tenant. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.
Emoniks LLC, which offers web design and business-development services, leased 2,282 square feet of office space at 270 Orchard St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Jennifer Gray of Woodhouse Group represented the tenant.
Beveridge & Lange LLC leased 1,745 square feet of office space in Logger Creek Plaza at 345 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Bryan Oliver of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Lew Manglos of Colliers International represented the tenant.
A Host of Possibilities leased 1,631 square feet of office space at 1655 Fairview Ave. in Boise. DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce handled the transaction.
Shaver and Swanson LLP leased 918 square feet of office space at 1509 Tyrell Lane, Suite 100, in Boise. Commencement in June. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction.
My Thai leased 913 square feet of office space in Generations Plaza, 114 E. Idaho St., Suite 230, in Meridian, commencing in May. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction.
Edward Jones — Financial Advisor Steven Chaloupka leased 680 square feet of office space at 1789 S. Broadway, Suite 2, in Boise. DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce represented the tenant. Chad Hamilton of Northwest Commercial Advisors represented the landlord.
Logan Simpson Design leased 643 square feet of office space in the Eagles Building at 223 N. 6th St., Suite 225, in Boise. Jen McEntee and Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce handled the transaction.
Pacific Source Electric bought an office condo in the Southwind Business Park at 10508 Business Park Lane in Boise. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction.
R&D Investments bought an office building in Fairview Lakes Office Park at 980 Carol Street in Meridian. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction.
Ideal Property Solutions LLC bought an office building at 5010 W. Cassia St. in Boise. Sam Martin of RE/MAX Executives represented the buyer. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the seller.
Daniel Kunz & Associates LLC leased office space in University Plaza at 960 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Patrick Shalz of Thornton Oliver Keller handled the transaction.
Dishion Property Investments LLC bought an office condo in the Southwind Business Park at 10516 Business Park Lane in Boise. Rick McGraw and Jarron Langston of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group represented the buyer. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.
MicoTechnology Systems Inc. leased office space in the Alta Building at 12592 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Patrick Shalz of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Brian Herbert of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Industrial
Absolute Fire Protection, which makes and installs fire sprinkler systems, leased 4,400 square feet of industrial space at 101 N. Phillippi St. in Boise. Jim Boyd and Dan Minnaert of Thorton Oliver Keller represented the owner. Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant.
Boise Metro Digital Printing LLC leased 1,863 square feet of industrial space in Tablerock Business Center at 905 S. Industry Way in Meridian. Gavin Phillips and Peter Oliver of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce represented the tenant.
Creek Enterprises LLC leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space in Maple Grove Center 1 at 276-300 N. Maple Grove Road in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller handled the transaction.
Aquatechnex LLC, which provides water assessment technologies, leased 1,620 square feet of industrial space in the East 5th Plaza at 269 E. 5th St., Suite 109, in Meridian. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller handled the transaction.
Sarah Northcraft Martin leased 640 square feet of industrial space in the Midtown Business Park in Garden City. DJ Thompson & Harrison Sawyer of Cushman & Wakefield/Commerce handled the transaction.
