Destroy sensitive documents at BBB’s Free Shred Day

There are so many ways identity thieves try to get ahold of personal information. We hear about big companies getting hacked, spilling millions of records at a time. That’s one, very visible way our information could be compromised.
There’s also good, old-fashioned dumpster diving. Toss the credit card bill out? Information gold mine. Those old insurance documents from the car you owned a decade ago? Full of personal information. Maybe someone isn’t so menacing as to dig through your trash, but what if those fall breezes come through and lift that document right off the top of the garbage truck and sends it sailing into the skies?
Or, you want to get rid of your old computer that’s been gathering dust in the closet, but don’t know how to properly sanitize it. All of that data entered over the years of its life could be readily available to an eager thief.
Sure, it may seem impossible to protect your information from a big data breach, but you can certainly eliminate some of the low-hanging fruit when it comes to disposing of personal information: shred!
Every April and October, Better Business Bureau’s across the country host Secure Your ID Days. In the Treasure Valley, our free shred and electronic recycling event is 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at 1307 E. Central Drive. It’s the same parking lot as the West Ada School District, and easy to get to from Franklin and Locust Grove.
Shred It and Western Records Destruction will be there with industrial shred trucks ready to destroy your old documents on site.
As you pack up for Saturday, remember there are a few documents you’ll want to keep. Things like mortgages and deeds should be kept permanently. Credit card receipts can be shred after you view the statement and things check out. Tax documents vary by situation, but seven years is a good starting point. For a complete list, visit BBB Northwest’s website.
Don’t worry —- save your hands and leave the staples in; even a few paper clips won’t hurt. Bring up to three boxes or bags.
Computers forKids and Secure Data Sanitization are ready to recycle electronics securely. They’ll wipe them clean, and if the device is usable, it’ll be repurposed and given to students in need. If not, the device will be safely destroyed. Phones, computers, hard drives, printers and more are all warmly welcomed, but we are unable to accept televisions.
For secure data destruction year-round, consider getting a personal shredder. Before then, let us catch you up or get you started shredding at the free shredding day.
Free shred day
Get your personal documents shredded for free from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Renaissance High School parking lot, 1307 E. Central Drive, Meridian.
