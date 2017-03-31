How to submit business news to the Idaho Statesman and Business Insider

Have a business (or other) story or a tip? The best way to reach the business-reporting staff is to email business@idahostatesman.com. That email is monitored by Business Editor David Staats and business reporters Audrey Dutton and Zach Kyle.
You can also reach them directly at:
dstaats@idahostatesman.com, (208) 377-6471
adutton@idahostatesman.com, (208) 377-6448
zkyle@idahostatesman.com, (208) 377-6464
In general, we’re interested in news for Idahoans in the Treasure Valley, including Ada and Canyon counties.
A few suggestions
Please summarize your story idea or tip. Think who, what, when, where, how and why.
Please provide ways we reach you.
If you have documents essential to your story, please be ready to share them with us.
If you have pictures and video to offer, please be ready to share them, too.
Business Insider magazine
BI is aimed at business-minded readers. Its print edition and its digital replica (which we call the e-edition -- here’s an example) publish on the third Wednesday of each month.
Each edition has a theme with some stories, pictures and columns specially focused on the theme. Most of the magazine’s content is posted online gradually over two weeks or longer -- from about one week before the print and e-editions come out to one to two weeks afterward.
BI columns
We welcome column submissions. If you have a column you’d like to offer, and you have expertise in that subject, email David Staats with your idea.
BI Socially Working photo pages
We run photo pages showing Treasure Valley people at work-related social, charitable or community events, in or out of the office. We call this feature Socially Working. If you have a picture or pictures or video you would like to submit, email business@idahostatesman.com with the subject line “Picture(s) for Business Insider.” To see what we want -- and what we don’t -- please read this. To see the online version of one such page (we sometimes run more pictures online than in print, where space is limited), read this.
Achievements
Each edition of BI includes rosters of achievements and good deeds by Treasure Valley companies and people at work. Starting in late March 2017, we began publishing a few of these online each weekday under the recurring headline, “Achievements by Treasure Valley organizations and people at work: Month, Date, Year” (such as March 31, 2017). Here’s an example. We continue to publish the long monthly rosters in print.
You can email Achievements items to business@idahostatesman.com, or skip the middleman and send them directly to Peggy Calhoun, the news assistant who collects and compiles them, at bizcom@idahostatesman.com. (Bizcom is short for Your Business Community.) Calhoun’s phone is (208) 377-6355.
For achievements, we seek:
Job changes (paying jobs only)
New hires
Promotions and transfers
Good deeds, including donations of money, labor, goods and services of at least $1,000
Business purchases, affiliations and partnerships
Business expansions
Contracts
External recognition of employee achievements
Milestones, including retirements
Anniversaries
We generally do not run items on new products or services, attendance at professional seminars or workshops, or in-company honors.
Include high-resolution photos when available. (Well-lit and well-composed phone images are fine, but choose a large-file-size option. Avoid images ripped off the web. They’re usually low-resolution, good enough for online but not print.)
Who’s buying, leasing in Treasure Valley commercial real estate
We round up the latest commercial-property (retail, office, industrial and land) sales and leases in Business Insider. We welcome yours. Email bizcom@idahostatesman.com. Identify the buyer or renter and the seller or landlord, the address, the planned use of the property including the name of the business and what it does, the former use if available, and the square footage. Well-lit, well-composed photos are welcome. Avoid images ripped off the web. They’re usually low-resolution, good enough for online but not print.)
Advertising in BI
Many leading businesses use BI to reach business-minded Treasure Valley readers. To learn more, please email or call advertising representative Vince Gewalt at vgewalt@idahostatesman.com or (208) 377-6328.
We believe good local journalism is important to our community, and we hope you do, too. We are grateful to readers and advertisers who support our work.
We welcome your comments and ideas. Thank you for thinking of us.
David Staats: 208-377-6417, @DavidStaats
Comments