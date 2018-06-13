The 10 percent discounts for Amazon Prime members include fresh fruits and vegetables with yellow sale signs. Some produce occasionally includes deeper discounts for Prime members.
Amazon bought Whole Foods. Now the Boise store offers discounts to Prime members.

By John Sowell

jsowell@idahostatesman.com

June 13, 2018 12:15 PM

Amazon Prime members in the Treasure Valley can now get extra discounts by shopping at the company's Whole Foods store in Boise.

Whole Foods is offering Prime members an additional 10 percent off sale items and deeper savings on a rotating selection of other items. The program began at the store at 401 S. Broadway Ave. nearly two weeks ago.

This week, for example, pork sausage made in the store is offered to Prime members for $3.99 a pound, a savings of $3.

Amazon debuted the program in May at stores in Florida, a year after buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. It plans to have it in place in all 50 states over the summer. Stores in 10 new states — including Oregon, Washington and Arizona — began offering the discounts on Wednesday.

The move is part of Amazon's strategy to have Whole Foods appeal to a larger group of customers. The company was dogged in the past by a perception that its prices were high, leading many people to refer to the store as "Whole Paycheck."

20180612_185449.jpg
Yellow sale tags, like this one in Boise's Whole Foods store, alert Amazon Prime members to products that carry an extra 10 percent discount. Amazon bought Whole Foods last year.
Amazon increased the cost of Prime memberships in May to $119 a year, up from $99. To obtain the Whole Foods discounts, Prime members can scan a QR code found on the Whole Foods phone app, or use their mobile phone number.

