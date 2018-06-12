Charitable giving in US tops $400 billion for first time

FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2016, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, prepare for a speech in San Francisco. The Giving USA report, released Tuesday, June 12, 2018, said giving from individuals, estates, foundations and corporations reached an estimated $410 billion in 2017. The biggest increase was in giving to foundations, up 15.5 percent. This surge was driven by large gifts by major philanthropists to their own foundations, including $2 billion from Zuckerberg and Chan. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo